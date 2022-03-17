There’s a quote attributed to Fran Lebowitz that says, “You’re only as good as your last haircut.” For decades, one Somerset barber made sure Somerset’s movers and shakers had the best haircuts possible.
Bill Hubble, the barber who worked at his shop at 105 E. Mount Vernon Street for nearly five decades, passed away Wednesday at the age of 88.
Hubble bought the shop in April 1969 from its previous owner, Faubush Weddle, and held onto it until 2006 when he sold it to his fellow barber Jeff Todd.
He stayed on at the shop, working until his official retirement in 2015.
“Bill was a good man, a good barber, a fine fellow,” said Todd of his long-time coworker. “We had a heck of a business while he was here. This was a popular place to come.”
Todd said Hubble had a saying that he never quite understood the meaning of. “Usually when things were going good, you’d ask Bill how things was going, and he’d say, ‘They’re going copacetic.’ I never knew what that meant,” he laughed.
Despite spending much of his time at the shop, he still had time for his family, according to his son, Kris Hubble.
“He was a great father,” Kris said. “Pretty much anything or any activity I wanted to be in – I played little league baseball – he was always around. He was a coach for part of the time, and assisted at other times.”
He would also be there for his son through Boy Scout activities, he said. “He was able to drive me and some of my fellow troops to camps and other things. He even camped overnight a couple of times as adult supervision.”
But many of Kris’s memories concern the barber shop, he said. Back in the 1970s, when downtown would be hopping, Kris Hubble said there a few Saturdays – not every one, but here and there – where his father would be the only barber working in the shop.
“The barbershop would be full of people, and he’d pretty much be on his feet from 7 o’clock in the morning when he got there to 5, sometime 5:30,” Kris Hubble said.
On those days, Kris said he would help his father any way he could, by bringing him a bite to eat or cleaning up for him.
“At that time, there were no appointments. You’d just walk in and it was ‘next up’ basis. Whoever got there first, they were next up,” Kris said.
And there was no telling who might be up next. From former Citizens National Bank president James Haney, Sr., to Somerset lawyer Don Cooper (brother of U.S. Senator John Sherman Cooper), to U.S. Representative Hal Rogers himself, Bill Hubble had a hand in making their hair look professional.
On Thursday, Rogers made a statement honoring Bill Hubble.
“Hubble’s Barber Shop was one of my favorite places in downtown Somerset for many years, not only for a good hair cut, but for insight on local politics and advice from my good friend, Bill Hubble,” Rogers said.
“As a veteran of the Air Force, he was a true American patriot and a trusted local business owner. My wife Cynthia and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Hubble family and the many friends who donned his barber chair for five decades.”
Hubble came from a farming family in Woodstock, but joined the Air Force, serving from 1956 to 1960.
After that, Hubble once told Todd, he wasn’t sure what he should do for a living.
Todd said he though Hubble was living in New England at the time. “He went into a barber shop to get a hair cut, and the barber who cut his hair told him ‘You look like a barber.’ And he said ‘Well, I guess I’ll just go to barber school.’”
It was a job he apparently took to, with his son saying he got many haircuts from his father.
“He was the only one who cut my hair, at least until I went off to college, as far as I know. And being a barber’s son, of course, even in the 70s my hair didn’t get too long. Let’s put it that way.”
Besides his work, Bill Hubble enjoyed going to church, Kris said. He started at Woodstock Baptist Church, then attended First Baptist Church in downtown Somerset.
He was an avid fan of the U.K. Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds, and he enjoyed golfing, Kris said.
Bill Hubble’s visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Morris and Hislope Funeral Home, with the funeral to be held at 1 p.m.
A full obituary can be found on page A3 of today’s edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
