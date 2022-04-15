In what was the first meeting for new board member Jay Tuttle, the Somerset Independent Board of Education took a step closer towards its plans to renovate Meece Middle School.
Thursday’s meeting kicked off with Tuttle being sworn in – complete with oath that he has never participated in a duel (a clause added to the Kentucky oath of office in 1849, thought to be a holdover from a time when Congress was trying to prevent Kentucky’s highest government officials from taking each other out by settling disagreements in such a violent way).
Tuttle was appointed to the board to replace former board member Mike Tarter, who resigned due to a family member being hired by the district.
The school board then approved the project application form, or BG-1, for a $15.6 million renovation project to update Meece Middle.
This project comes after major renovations have taken place at the Board of Education office, Somerset High School and Hopkins Elementary over the past several years.
Superintendent Kyle Lively has said in the past that the Meece project will include a number of updates.
There are two major additions to look at in this project.
One is adding a bathroom to the school’s Moderate to Severe Disability (MSD) special education room, and the second is adding an auditorium that can be used by the entire student body, Lively said.
In January, Lively explained the reason for adding an auditorium. “Right now, there’s not a good location for award ceremonies for those kids. There’s not a good location for general assemblies, for the entire school to come together for trainings, presentations or speakers,” he said.
“More importantly, having an auditorium’s going to be a great feeder system for our arts program at the high school and the spring recitals, the plays they do, and chorus and band. I think it’s a great opportunity to help feed into our arts programs.”
In addition, the district wants to update the look of the cafeteria, paint throughout the school, replace an aging HVAC system, add safety features to some doors, fix exterior awnings and repair the bus lane.
The project is still in the planning and design phase, so finalized concept art is not yet publicly available.
The BG-1 will now be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.