At Tuesday’s Somerset Independent Board of Education meeting, the board gave superintendent Kyle Lively high marks and heard from Kathy Townsend about the proposed startup of a local Boys and Girls Club.
The board approved a glowing evaluation for Lively and extended Lively’s contract as superintendent to 2026.
“The superintendent overall does an exemplary job and is very attentive to all the needs in the district,” said board chair Jacob Grabeel.
In thanking the board for the evaluation, Lively also thanked the board members for their work for the district.
“You care about kids and holistically want to see the school system succeed, and nothing else,” Lively said.
Board member Elaine Wilson returned the sentiment, saying, “We thank you for all you do for all our students and everyone in the district.”
After the meeting, Lively made this statement: “I am thankful and privileged to work alongside a selfless board that puts students first in all their decisions. Each member dedicates countless hours of their personal time to improve our system daily.
“This positive evaluation is a reflection of the hard work going on district-wide by everyone at Somerset Independent Schools. We have a tremendous school system composed of great students, caring parents and dedicated educators. It takes each person doing their part to ensure that all students are successful. I am grateful for the positive feedback, and we will continue to pursue avenues to continually improve and grow Somerset Schools for the betterment of our students.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Kathy Townsend – the Healthy Somerset director for the Somerset city government – updated board members on city officials’ attempts to start a Boys and Girls Club.
“I’ve been stressing for a few years that in this community we need a recreation center for our children,” she said.
The club would be affiliated with the national organization, which “combats issues (homelessness, huger, poverty, etc) by empowering America’s youth through education, leadership development, community involvement, health and wellness, and career readiness,” according to information provided by Townsend.
The current plan is for the club to begin in the fall, and for only Somerset Independent middle schoolers and high schoolers to begin with, with an eye on opening it up to the Pulaski County School District in the summer.
During school days, the club would be open from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., while in the summer it would be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
It will be hosted at the Rocky Hollow Recreational Center, “until we grow out of it, because I think we’re going to grow out of it pretty fast,” Townsend said.
Plans are in place for another place to host it should it outgrow Rocky Hollow, she said.
“There will be a fee for students, but it’s $25 a year, and if they can’t afford it, it’s free. The $25 is just to keep people in and keep their spots,” Townsend said.
The goal is to provide a safe and inclusive out-of-school place that promotes healthy living, gets kids moving in activities, provides for educational field trips and assists with educational activities such as college and career readiness and financial literacy.
“This is for kids that aren’t involved in extracurricular activities, so they’ll have a safe place to come,” Townsend said.
She asked the board to be connected with the schools’ FRYSC (Family Resource and Youth Services Center) officials so that she could find out the number of students who might potentially join the program, as well as to ask about resources the school may have in terms of providing snacks and transportation for field trips.
“I feel here in Somerset this will benefit our community a lot,” Townsend said. “I think that we have so many great leaders in this town that we can get a lot of great mentors and volunteers to help out. We just want to make our community better. It starts with kids.”
