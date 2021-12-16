Let’s try this whole “Drop the Prop” thing again, Somerset.
In 2019, the City of Somerset held its first major New Year’s Eve celebration as a downtown festival, including gathering everyone around the Fountain Square to watch the local version of a ball drop — that is, an image of the city’s multi-colored propeller logo — that would ring in the new year.
Unfortunately, that new year was 2020 — not a very fondly remembered one in Somerset or anywhere else.
Like most of the community’s events, any plans for another such New Year’s event were put on hold last year due to COVID-19 concerns. But 2021 has been more successful along those lines, and thus, the “Light Up 2022” bash will be held on December 31 -- going into January 1, of course.
“It will be similar to what we did in 2019,” said Leslie Ikerd, Director of Tourism for the City of Somerset. “It’s mainly a celebration of community and the things that we’ve accomplished as a community, and how we’ve kind of grown together. In good times and bad times, we’ve pulled together, and we have a lot to be thankful for, obviously now more than ever.”
The event will go from 7 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature, as with most other city events, a number of food trucks and vendors along with live entertainment to help send out 2021 with a bang.
The evening will start with music from Tommy Minton and Friends, likely to have “a few special guests” come up to play with them, noted Ikerd, highlighting people who have performed throughout the year at other local festivals. Following that, other familiar acts, including Spooky Fox, Jonathan New, and Cassie York are all scheduled to perform, leading up to headliner The Company Band out of Charlotte, NC. The Company Band appeared at the previous New Year’s event and brought soulful sounds of favorite funk, rock, and R&B hits, and Ikerd is excited to have them back to usher in 2022 in style.
“They’re just phenomenal,” said Ikerd of The Company Band. “It’s something for all ages. They’re an entertaining group, they’re high-energy. They sing the songs that we can all sing along with. They’re a way for our community to kind of connect, and give back something for our community to share in.”
Admission to the event is free; if you want an alcoholic drink, you’ll need to buy a spirit wristband for $5. Those will be available around the Fountain Square this time, rather than at entrance gates positioned at different streets like in the past.
“It will be a little bit more consolidated, but basically the same format we typically use for downtown festivals,” said Ikerd.
She noted that Kent Boswell of Boswell Contracting have again donated time to hold the “prop” up and bring it down when the time comes.
Continue to follow “See Somerset” (@SeeSomersetKy) on Facebook for more information.
“We’ve got a lot of things to celebrate,” said Ikerd. “It’s something fun that people can do at home (in Pulaski County), you can bring your family, you can have a good, safe evening, and you don’t have to travel out of town to be able to (celebrate the New Year).
“We were on quite the roll there in 2019, and we were ready to do it again in 2020,” she added. “To be able to bring some sense of normalcy -- and we’re aware that COVID is still happening, it’s here — but again, it’s an outdoor event, it’s a way to space people out a little bit. ... We’ll do a little do-over (of last time, when the next year didn’t turn out so well) and wish for health and happiness and safety for the upcoming year.”
