Friday, many businesses are giving huge discounts to veterans in thanks for their service to the United States Military.
Some businesses that offer these discounts include already existing benefits like Liquor Emporium who gives help to veterans all year by offering 10% off any purchase for everything except tobacco and beer. Midland Farms and Circle K also offer free coffee.
William Douglas, the Assistant Manager of Little Caesar’s Pizza of Somerset. was proud of his company for what they offered Veterans.
“We’re giving to all veterans a lunch combo and a drink for free,” said Douglas. “I’ve been here for two years, and this is the first time we’ve done it, so I’m pretty excited to do something for veterans.”
Despite not knowing many veterans, Douglas still had admiration for them.
“I’m just glad that they served our country,” said Douglas. “[They] were willing to die for us.”
Shana Ware, a manager at White Castle, shared Douglas’s enthusiasm. An employee of White Castle for eleven years, Ware has seen it all and is always happy to offer veterans a hand up.
“We offer them a combo every year and 10% discount year-round,” said Ware. “It feels good to make them feel appreciated.”
“I think it’s a really good thing they do. I think most businesses should do something for them,” added Ware. “They put their life on the line for us, so definitely a good thing to give back and let them know we appreciate everything they did for us. They seem to really appreciate it too. We always get quite a few coming in for it.”
Ware’s grandfather served in Vietnam where the notorious Agent Orange gave him major hearing loss and afflicted other illnesses.
“A lot of people, on top of putting their life on the line, they deal with long-term stuff like PTSD or health issues in general,” said Ware. “The really put a lot on the line for us.”
Candice Means, the new assistant manager at Bob Evans, was perhaps the most excited about the offerings at her workplace, and said there would be a specially made menu for veterans.
The menu is basically the same as the typical menu for Bob Evans customers, but this menu will offer most meals totally free.
When asked about if the menu would include special items, Means laughed.
“There may be,” she said. “There may be a surprise.”
Means didn’t feel veterans receive as much appreciation as is warranted, but said she valued the camaraderie, that she witnessed in veterans. Means had a foster father who was a veteran, and even remembering him brought tears to her eyes.
“He told me, when he joined the military he didn’t just gain a community, he gained a brotherhood, a sisterhood that he has had forever,” said Means. “And when he passed away in 2018, they were there. He died at 87 years old, and the ones that were still alive were there to salute him.”
On top of these deals, Chili’s offers a veterans a free meal, Cracker Barrel offers a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, Dunkin’ Donuts offers a free donut, Gold Star Chili offers a three-way meal, Ruby Tuesday offers a Golden Bar, Sonny’s offers a pork Big Deal, Starbucks offers a tall coffee, Texas Roadhouse offers a lunch-only meal voucher, and Wendy’s gives a breakfast combo.
