Inflation? Down economy? These are of the sort of economic woes that one might expect to result in a less-than-fruitful Black Friday for local retailers. However, it turns out that the opposite may be true instead.
“To be honest, this (Black Friday) is actually a little bit better than last year,” said Ray Stennett, general manager of the local JCPenney. “We’re trending ahead of our numbers, and we’re trending to plan. Really, (the bad economy) has not been a big factor. In fact, if anything, we’ve had some days leading up to this that weren’t quite as good as last year, and I think perhaps what everyone did was just saved, and just came in this day. Instead of spending all along, I think they’re kind of putting their eggs in one basket this year.”
Over at Walmart, one of Pulaski’s most bustling commercial hubs, manager Scott McPeek was seeing Black Friday business as usual.
“It was really busy (Friday) morning,” said McPeek. “Throughout the day, it’s been real steady. ... I think it’s (Black Friday traffic) as normal, and I think some of our prices have definitely helped, with inflation. We’ve got really good deals and I think that’s driven some of the customers into the store, for sure.”
Black Friday — the traditional shopping extravaganza occasion held on the day following Thanksgiving — and its immediate weekend follow-up Small Business Saturday always see shoppers galore pour into local stores and pack parking lots. And while the trend for several years had been for Black Friday to encroach more and more on the holiday held just before it, stores have recently re-embraced the idea of letting Thanksgiving be a day of peace on earth and quiet cash registers — something that’s helped by starting sales long before Black Friday rolls around.
“We had three different sales this month, so that kind of spread it out a little bit; the customers had all month to shop,” said McPeek. “Absolutely, I think shoppers enjoy their traditional day-after-Thanksgiving sale. The associates do too. It’s nice to have that day off and enjoy it with their family.”
Stennett noted that his store opened at 5 a.m. on Friday, after being closed Thursday to allow employees to enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.
“Our associates definitely appreciate that, and to be honest, it makes scheduling a whole lot easier as well; that way we’re able to give everyone the day off on Thursday to rest to be with their families and get recharged, because to be honest, the week leading up to (Black Friday) is pretty stressful, trying to get ready for everything,” said Stennett. “Everybody comes in Friday morning with their batteries recharged and ready to go. I think the customers appreciate it too, because they care about our associates just like we do.”
If the current economic climate has had an effect, it might be in the types of items customers are shopping for. Things that make everyday life easier are the name of the game in 2022, rather than extravagant wish-list items.
“(JCPenney’s big sellers are) more practical gifts, more so than normal,” said Stennett. “We’re selling a lot of small appliances (on Friday), a lot of towels and bed linens. We’re also selling a lot of sleepwear, pajama pants, leisure wear and things like that.”
If the store did have a big ticket item this year, it could be found in the glass display of the jewelry counter.
“I think that’s a category that people right now with things being tight and watching what they spend, instead of going out and buying a bunch of little things here and there, they’re putting it all toward one big purchase and getting something like a big diamond ring, or a bracelet or a pair of earrings,” he said.
McPeek saw similar items sell well at Walmart — appliances, particularly a hot air fryer, towels, and the Pioneer Woman cookware, an annual favorite at that store. But toys never go out of style, and in addition to video games like the Xbox and PlayStation 5, McPeek said that radio-controlled cars and board games are popular Christmas gift buys, along with certain brands of dolls — My Life and CoComelon.
But Black Friday isn’t all about the big box stores and mall anchors. Lots of smaller retailers, from unique boutiques to specialized sellers, do good business on this shopper’s holiday weekend.
ProTrade BBQ Supply and Hardware, located on West Ky. 80, has taken the extended view approach, focusing less on one day in November and making their sale stretch from November 16 all the way up to Christmas Eve.
“We’re just trying to get more people in here over the holidays,” said co-owner Luke Bates. “We’re known more for our grilling than anything. We do have the hardware stuff, but grilling is kind of our big thing. A lot of people come here for our rubs and sauces and seasonings, and we’re taking $2 off all rubs and all sauces.”
Bates also noted that certain grills are running big sales, such as brands like Traeger and Big Green Egg. “Those are our biggest sales, right there,” noted Bates.
Even in downtown Somerset, Black Friday was alive and well. Tammy Hoehler, owner of the Mole Hole on the Fountain Square, helped draw in shoppers by continuing her tradition of a Black Friday Brunch, with smoked ham sliders, brownies, charcuterie, mimosas and Bloody Marys.
“We have a few sales here and there throughout the store; we’ve been steady all day,” she said on Friday. “Right now, the whole store is 10 percent off, everything except alcohol. ... This will kick off the season for us.”
Hoehler noted that Small Business Saturday is often busier for her than Black Friday, and observed that the changing habits of shoppers in the Internet age have helped shift the day’s fortunes in favor of locally-owned stores like hers.
“I think a lot of people do that stuff online, so I think they’re focused on the small businesses, even (on Black Friday),” she said. “... I started getting emails two weeks ago (for sales at bigger stores). I just think it’s gotten so watered down that we benefit from that.”
Turn the corner and go east along Mt. Vernon Street, and there you’ll find A Bazaar Universe, one of the newest stores to grace the downtown business landscape. Owner Jade Ellis said her Black Friday deal was 10 percent off everything in the store for that day, including lots of items that make one-of-a-kind gift ideas for the holidays.
“We have crystals, lots of jewelry; we recently restocked a lot of jewelry and a lot of candles,” she said. “We’ve recently restocked our singing bowls, which were a big favorite and we ran out, so I’m excited to have more of those for everyone. We have vintage clothing and ornaments and lots of things that make excellent gifts that you can’t find anywhere else.”
Originally a business that Ellis and business partner Delia Williams operated online and at live festivals and events, Ellis tried opening a sort of “pop-up” shop in Somerset to stay afloat following the arrival of COVID-19, when those events weren’t being held. That turned into Ellis moving into one of the historic storefronts along one of the town’s busiest streets, right next to the recently renovated Virginia Theater.
“The response was so amazing,” she said. “I’m very, very blessed to have the space that I have and the support of the community. I am so grateful for every customer who has ever come in.”
Words spoken in the true spirit of this particular holiday — Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
