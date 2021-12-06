What better way to celebrate the “festival of lights” than by bringing it to the seat of the “Light Up Somerset” movement.
On Monday, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin from the Chabad of the Bluegrass in Lexington visited Somerset Mayor Alan Keck’s office to light a menorah on the eighth and final day of Hanukkah.
Also known as the “festival of lights,” Hanukkah celebrates a time in which God’s miracle shown a light for the Jewish people during one of its darker chapters.
According to Chabad.org, in the second century B.C. the (Greek) Seleucid Empire attempted to force the people of Israel to accept Greek culture. A small band of poorly-armed Jews led by Judah the Maccaabee defeated the mighty army sent against them and reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.
However, when the Jewish people went to light the temple’s menorah, they had only one cruse (or jug) of oil that should have lasted one day.
Miraculously, that one-day supply lasted eight days until new oil could be prepared.
That is an extremely simplified version of the story, but as Rabbi Litvin explained, the purpose of lighting the menorah for Hanukkah is to represent the light that each person can become.
On the eighth day of Hanukkah, when all eight candles are lit, the menorah has reached it’s full potential and represents being a fully-utilized tool.
“But it’s not enough,” Litvin said. “This is just a tool. Hanukkah encourages us on this, the eighth day, to carry that out into the world. To continue going out to bring that light to others.”
Litvin said that message is similar to the values that all Kentuckians have.
“If you stand up for what’s right, if you stand up for freedom, if you stand up for a light, God will take care of the rest,” he said. “If you stand in the gap, God will stand with you. I think that message resonates heavily in Kentucky. Those values are Kentucky’s values. That idea that ‘I will stand up for my beliefs, I’ll fight for my rights, I’ll fight for other people’s rights, and that I have a faith that God stands with me.’ Here in Pulaski County and in Somerset, Mayor Keck has been doing just that.”
For his part, Keck reflected on how his Light Up Somerset initiative – the plan that not only brings literal lights to downtown but has started the downtown area on a path of business revitalization – aligns with the message of Hanukkah.
“It’s an honor and a joy to celebrate Hanukkah with you,” Keck told the rabbi.
Litvin gave one example of how one person can be a light for others. “Judaism teaches about two kinds of righteous people: A righteous person in a fur coat and a righteous person with a fire. When you’re cold, there’s two ways to benefit yourself. You can put on a coat and then you’re warm, but no one else has changed. Or, you can build a fire and warm everyone around you. The idea that we want to be the righteous man with the fire who both warms themself and warms their community as well.”
