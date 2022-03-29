The residents of Teresa Avenue are a few steps closer to being able to say with confidence which side of the border they live on.
Somerset City Attorney John Adams updated the Somerset City Council on Monday concerning that area, in which residents who had considered themselves to be part of Somerset for decades recently learned that was in question.
State government offices had plats on file that showed the area as being claimed by both Somerset and Ferguson.
Somerset had formally annexed the area in 1973. In the 1980s the state requested plats that outlined the city limits of both Somerset and Ferguson. Ferguson’s plat drawing included Teresa Avenue on their side of the line.
The mistake has been overlooked until just a few months ago, when residents in that area learned that not only their properties’ addresses were in question, their voter registrations, property values and insurance rates were being recalculated based on being in Ferguson rather than Somerset.
Teresa Avenue residents made it clear to Somerset Council that they would prefer to remain within Somerset, and two weeks ago, Somerset Council passed a resolution saying the city wanted to continue to recognize the area as being a part of Somerset.
On Thursday, Ferguson City Council passed its version of the resolution, saying Ferguson releases all claims to the area.
Adams said the only issues now lie with state offices.
“The Secretary of State’s Office has asked that they (Ferguson) provide a survey,” Adams said. Somerset has agreed to share the cost of having that survey done.
That survey is completed, it just needs some final labeling before being sent to the state, Adams said.
“We will probably come back at the next meeting with a resolution adopting that survey,” he said.
Adams added, “I want to thank Ferguson and Carrie Wiese, the city attorney. They’ve been very helpful to work with over the last week or so to get this thing complete.”
When asked whether the issue would be cleared up in time for those residents to be able to vote in the May primary election, Adams said he had spoken with the County Clerk’s office.
“I think they’re okay,” he said about the resident’s voting rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.