The Somerset City Council will not meet Monday, May 25, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
The council will meet again virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8, using Zoom video technology. The meeting will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
As the local economy begins to reopen in a limited capacity this holiday weekend, Mayor Alan Keck encourages all residents to enjoy the outdoors and support local businesses in whatever way they are able, continuing to follow best practices for personal hygiene and social distancing.
“While this Memorial Day holiday will be different for us in so many ways, my hope is that we will embrace opportunities to fellowship together safely, remembering to reflect on the sacrifices made by our American servicemen and women and honor loved ones we’ve lost,” Keck said.
