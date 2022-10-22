Returning after a two-and-a-half year hiatus, Somerset Contra Dance is restarting its dance series with a bang: the costumed Halloween Contra.
Called by Seth Tepfer, the Atlanta dance expert who choreographed the dance scene in the movie The Hunger Games, and accompanied by local band Mixed Nuts, contra dancing is a traditional form of folk dancing involving lines of participants trading off partners with each other.
Those who can count and follow instructions from a caller are welcome to participate, but no prior experience is necessary and no partner is required. There will be a Halloween photo backdrop, and Halloween treat bags for everyone.
The Somerset Contra Dances are typically held on the fifth Saturday of every month that has one (approximately four times a year) with a dance lesson beginning at 7 p.m. Previously held at First Presbyterian Church, the dances have moved to the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market at Citizens National Bank Pavilion, which provides more ventilation and improved airflow.
Most contra dancing ceased during the Covid period because it was one of the most risky activities for spreading germs. Many dances nationwide have resumed with guidelines for keeping dancers safer, although these groups do not assume responsibility if someone gets Covid at an event.
Somerset Contra Dance enters its 12th year with excitement and encourages more folks to join in. The McQueary-Loiacono family and friends started local contra dances because the nearest dances were hours away.
"We had the combined skills to make a dance happen, so we had our first dance in Somerset in 2009 with 100 people in attendance, and support from the larger dance community," said organizer Elizabeth Loiacono. "But we want to share the love of community dancing with even more folks. Dance and music and the arts are going to save the world."
Loiacano noted that hesitancy to jump into it is understandable.
"Initially, it can be a bit scary because contra is something most people have never heard of, but once they realize it's like square dancing, but more goofy and relaxed, people of all ages get hooked," she said. "I've seen a 90-year-old cut a rug with a 10-year-old. Watching people dance and laugh and smile makes it all worth it to me!"
The Somerset Contra Dance Halloween Contra will take place Friday, October 28, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market Citizens National Bank Pavilion.
Event fee is $10 for adults, $5 for those under 18, $25 family maximum.
