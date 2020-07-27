Somerset’s newest councilor is Kevin Slone.
Slone will be taking over the seat for Ward 6, vacated by the retiring Mike New, who resigned July 1. Slone will serve on the council until the end of the year, when the winner of November’s election for the seat will be sworn in.
He was approved by Somerset council members at Monday’s regular government meeting.
Slone expressed appreciation to the council, saying he wanted to use his appointment as an opportunity to meet and help as many people in the city as he can.
“I hope it will be a good experience for everyone,” he said, despite the temporary term.
He added that he works for the Kentucky Court of Justice, a job which prevents him from running for any office. It does, however, allow him to be appointed.
His wife, Judge Katie Slone, said that he pays attention to Somerset government and is active within the community.
“I’m proud of him,” Judge Slone said of his appointment to council.
Mayor Alan Keck said, “I think he’ll be a great addition to the council.”
Keck said he considered Kevin Slone to be a friend and community servant, saying that he is active in military and veterans affairs and is a football coach, and therefore cares about youth.
Slone currently is an assistant coach at Wayne County, but previously spent several years as an assistant coach at Somerset High School.
Council members had to vote between Slone and the also-nominated James Robin Daughetee, with seven councilors voting for Slone and four for Daughetee.
Daughetee is a former city council member and is running in the November election. He is facing Phyllis Lawson for the Ward 6 seat.
Former councilor New resigned the position citing the fact that he retired from his job at the Somerset Housing Authority this year, and to be eligible for his pension he is required to not hold a political position for at least one year.
New served on the council for more than 11 years.
