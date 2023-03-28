Somerset City Council approved two annexations during its Monday meeting, while members of the council took time to praise the efforts of first responders who were involved in keeping the public safe during last week’s fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Councilors approve an annexation along a corridor of Ky. 461, from Pin Oak Drive to Tommy Road.
According to the ordinance, that is 31.9 acres of further right-of-way along Ky. 461 that the city is now responsible for.
From there, councilors approved the annexation request of a business located at 2200 Ky. 461. The annexation was requested by the business’s owner.
Once it was time for council members to make comments, Councilor David Burdine kicked off a discussion about the fire at Cornerstone Baptist, and how emergency services responded.
“They were all there – EMS, fire, police, everybody. They’re doing a great job, so I just want to make sure that we’re aware that we’re proud of what they do,” Burdine said.
Councilor Amanda “Bean” Bullock put in a thanks to the electric company, which had to shut off power for several blocks to make sure responders were safe while fighting the blaze.
Mayor Alan Keck said to that, “Thanks for your understanding, it’s a tough situation for everybody but it was necessary.”
No one was injured during the fire that took place Thursday afternoon. Somerset Fire Chief Bengie Howard previously stated that because firefighters had to use an “elevated master stream’ of water, working with water that was shooting up in the air around power lines was dangerous, so he made the decision to have electricity in the area cut off.
At the meeting, Councilor Jimmy Eastham added his praise to the firefighters, saying, “If you drop by down [at the fire station], every day they’re in there training, going over scenarios, going over their equipment, making everything in tip-top shape. … They don’t sleep down there and wait for a fire. They’re at it all day long. Come nighttime, they go to bed, but they sleep with one eye open.”
Councilor Robin Daughetee said that he use to be a volunteer firefighter and understands what they go through.
Daughetee said,“To all those people I’ve heard say, ‘What does a fireman do? They just sit around the station all day long.’ I say, ‘Voilà, now we know what they do.’”
