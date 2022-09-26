Somerset City Council approved a change in the zoning ordinance that defines how mini-storage businesses can be built, but not before a local resident brought up his concerns about the change.
Council voted unanimously to add storage units into the approved businesses that can built on B-2 (Business-2 or highway-fronting businesses) on a conditional basis.
That means those who want to build a mini-storage building must first have a construction plan approved by the city’s Board of Adjustments.
Up until Monday’s council vote, the city only allowed storage facilities to be built in industrial zones, but there was no specific definition in the zoning ordinance that defined mini-storage versus larger storage like those for boats.
That was the crux of resident Monty Gover’s concern – if storage already can be built on industrial lots, would it not be better to rezone a lot as industrial should someone want to build storage units?
Gover pointed out that the conditional use permit gets approved by the Board of Adjustment, and neither the Planning and Zoning Commission nor the City Council are involved.
So it seemed to Gover that there would be more protection for the surrounding areas if the storage business owner was required to go through the council for approval.
He seemed concerned that the businesses would be built with materials that were not in line with any potential surrounding residential properties.
For example, Gover discussed some units already in existence that have been built out of concrete blocks, or pointed to ones with aluminum siding.
Gover noted that property within his subdivision is adjacent to B-2 zoned property. “I wouldn’t really want a concrete building there. They’re usually really long, or in aluminum. … you don’t think they’re going to build them out of brick, do you?”
City Attorney John Adams pointed out that the wording within the conditional use means that any walls, screens or landscaping would have to conform to the requirements of the surrounding neighborhood so as to not diminish property values. That doesn’t mean the building itself would be made of brick, but that the buffers around it would be required to be visually appealing.
“I think it’s better to have conditional use in B-2, which is highway service, than to spot zone Industrial along what should be highway service/commercial. and that’s why we’ve come up with this amendment to the zoning ordinance,” Adams said.
Council Member Robin Daughetee also questioned how a lot in each case would be used should the mini-storage business be removed in the future.
If someone builds on a lot that has been rezoned as industrial and then tears down the building, the lot is still listed as industrial and can be used for any industrial purpose after that.
However, if they build the storage units on a B-2 and tear them down, the owner loses the conditional permit and can’t put anything other than a regular B-2 business in that spot without being re-approved for any further conditional uses.
“We actually have more control over the conditional use permit that we would by zoning it industrial, correct?” Daughetee asked.
“Absolutely,” Adams replied.
B-2 is a zoning designation for businesses that are located on major highways, such as U.S. 27 or Ky. 914. According to the city’s zoning ordinance, the types of businesses usually found in B-2 include hotels, vehicle sales, medical offices and banks.
Types of businesses allowed under “conditional use” within B-2 include athletic facilities, race tracts and mail order businesses.
Under the new definition of a self-service storage business, it must have spaces no larger than 1,000 square feet to be used for storing items, cannot store bulk supply, and can be rented for varying periods of time, usually month-to-month.
Those spaces cannot be ancillary to a residence, nor can they exist only as a storage space for a warehouse or logistics business.
