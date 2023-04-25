While most of Monday’s City Council meeting was dedicated to discussion about leachate, the council did have a few items of business to take care of on its agenda.
That included a handful of resolutions and a zone change for a property on Jacksboro Street.
The zone change was unanimously approved by the council, and it concerned a lot located at 200 Jacksboro Street.
The owner of that property requested that the zoning be changed from Residential-2, or property allowing a small multi-family building such as a duplex, to Residential-3, or a large multi-family property such as an apartment building.
Likewise, council also voted unanimously to pass a resolution declaring April “Fair Housing Month” in Somerset.
The resolution noted that fair housing is protected by federal and state law, and that discrimination against individuals and families in selling or renting property to them is illegal.
“Whereas fair housing means persons may freely choose a place to live without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin or because the person may have children in the family,” the resolution read in part.
According to the website for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “sex” includes gender identity and sexual orientation in terms of preventing discrimination.
Also according to HUD’s site, April 11 was the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act, a civil rights law signed by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council passed two resolutions as the pass-through agency for SKYHope Recovery Center.
The first was continuing the commitment to the policies required for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) which provides funding for the women’s recovery program. The second continues to use of the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE) to continue as the center’s state contract procurement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.