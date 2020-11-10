Somerset City Council discussed firetrucks, an upcoming report from auditors and a zone change during its Monday meeting.
Council members approved the purchase of a new fire truck which Mayor Alan Keck said was to replace one that was totaled in a wreck.
“This will get us back to a full fleet where we can respond to structure fires with all three units, and also allows us to do so with ample water,” Keck said.
The new truck will cost $680,000. Keck said the city would look at financing options, plus will receive a $90,000 insurance payout from the totaled truck.
When asked about the discrepancy in the cost of the new one versus the old one, Keck and City Attorney John Adams pointed out that the previous truck was 18-20 years old and had experienced depreciation.
Along with the purchase, Keck updated the council on what might be a change in the future with an aid agreement with Pulaski County Government.
Keck said that the current agreement, which expires in a couple of years, has the county giving the Somerset Fire Department $50,000 a year.
“It’s my intention – and the conversations have gone well so far – for that number to go up,” Keck said.
In exchange, the county has allowed SFD use of county-owned equipment, plus a smaller fire truck. Keck would like to see a larger payment but have SFD in full control of equipment.
“I think it’s a good partnership but I don’t necessarily think that the city should be leveraged, if you will, with county assets. So, this allows us to be fully equipped with our own equipment,” Keck said.
SFD covers a county area that has roughly the same population as that of the city limits, he said.
When asked by council if the mayor thought county government would agree to paying more, Keck responded: “I do. And if they don’t, that will be their decision to not cover those [county] residents.
… They’d be covered by a volunteer department, but they’d no longer have full-time coverage. ... That burden can’t always fall on the taxpayers of Somerset.”
He added praise to the county, clarifying that officials have “done their part” under the current fire protection agreement.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council was updated by Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles, who explained that the auditing firm usually in charge of the city’s annual audit has requested to deliver this year’s report to the council through virtual means.
“They’ve had some COVID in their office. They’re worried they can either bring something here, or they can take something back and wipe out their office,” Broyles said, adding that this is their busiest time of the year because of audit season.
Broyles suggested that the council hold a special called meeting at 4:30 p.m. on November 23, right before the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.
For the special meeting, councilors will join from their homes via Zoom or some other meeting app, and will be able to discuss the report with auditors as in years past.
The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live for the public to view. Broyles said the set up would be similar to how council meetings ran during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Keck said that as of right now the council would plan on coming into the Energy Center at the normal time for the regular meeting, but asked councilors to keep in contact in case that changes and they decide to hold the regular meeting on Zoom right after the audit report meeting.
The council also heard the first reading of a zone change that would see the property at 750 Monticello street changed from a Business-2 to a Residential-3. A second reading will be held at a later date.
