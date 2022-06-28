Somerset City Council discussed changes at Rocky Hollow Park, potential sports tourism and changes in the current fiscal year’s budget at Monday’s council meeting.
Council member Robin Daughetee told the council he had gotten a call from Steve Fischer about the construction at the new playground near the Main Street entrance to Rocky Hollow Park.
The playground will be the second one funded by Fischer. The first playground, known as Fischer Fun Park, was installed at SomerSport in 2018.
The playground will feature activities that children in wheelchairs can participate in.
No opening date for the new playground has been announced yet, but Daughetee said he is looking forward to having a place within walking distance for children on the south end of downtown.
Mayor Keck brought up an idea he asked council members to consider – adding a splash pad near that park as well.
“I think it’d be really cool for us to have the chance to add a splash pad down there for folks that can walk to it.” Keck said.
He said the city could use some of its allocated ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to create it.
If approved, it would join the city’s other splash pads at the Bourne Avenue park and Huffaker Park.
Keck also brought up to council members that he spoke with the “sports tourism folks” – a Florida firm helping the city with a feasibility study – in a call that lasted an hour and a half.
In that call, the group looked at the city’s regional traffic to determine where Somerset sees outside visitors coming from.
“We have people coming in from all over America to this community. I mean, dozens from Cleveland,” Keck said.
“I think we’re just getting started for this to truly be a Mecca of tourism. We’ve done great, but there’s room to grow,” he said, adding that he wants Somerset to be able to “push the boundary as far as we can on what’s fiscally responsible and sustainable” when it comes to sports tourism.
And speaking of traffic, Council Member Jimmy Eastham brought up the fact that East Mount Vernon and West Mount Vernon streets have a new look, thanks to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 office.
Those roads, which are state-maintained roads, were blacktopped recently. Mayor Keck noted that while it wasn’t a street the city had picked out to be blacktopped, “We’ll take anything the state wants to throw our way.”
Council members also discussed a different downtown street – College Street – and the number of complaints they have heard about the lighting along it.
Lights in the streetlamps are being replaced as needed and with whatever LED lighting was available at the time, which means they are not always being replaced with the same type of bulbs. Council members pointed out that some lights shone yellow while some were white, meaning the light from one lamp to another wasn’t uniform.
Keck said something that would help prevent the lights from being changed so often – and for this, he put out a personal plea to the public – would be for people to “quit hitting our light poles.”
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Council members passed a resolution for city officials to file an application for a loan on a planned update to the city’s water infrastructure.
• Passed a zone change for 311 Park Avenue, which was changed from a Business-2 to a Residential-3 (multi-unit family dwelling).
• Passed a zone change for property on Ky. 914 where there are plans to build a new UK Extension office. That property was rezoned from a Residential-1 to a Business-2.
* Passed amendments to the current fiscal year’s budget. The changes increase the General Fund’s revenues and expenses from $25.9 million to $33.5 million, SomerSplash’s budget from $1.99 million to $4.23 million, the Fuel Center’s budget from $1.14 million to $1.34 million and the Virginia’s budget – a brand new line item – from zero dollars to $250,200.
