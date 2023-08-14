Two utilities were in the spotlight for Monday’s Somerset City Council meeting. One was due to a possible change in billing for some residents, and the other was for winning a couple of awards.
Somerset City Council is looking at a possible senior discount for garbage customers that will ease the burden of a recent rate increase for those who are on a fixed income.
The city increased residential sanitation bills in June as part of the city’s budget planning process. That rate increase has already taken effect, and saw rates jump up $5, from $10.56 a month to $15.56 a month.
When the rate increase was first talked about, Council Member John Ricky Minton asked whether it would be possible to provide a discount for senior citizens.
On Monday, Keck brought a plan for such a discount forward for consideration.
The discount would be for $3, effectively meaning that seniors’ sanitation bills would still go up $2.
“The city still needs to move forward and protect ourselves for all our citizens,” explained Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, “but I thought it was appropriate to honor that request and honor my word.”
Keck outlined the rules for receiving the discount. “To qualify, you need to be 65 years old or older. The service address must be in that individual’s name, and the discount’s going to be limited to their primary address,” he said, meaning the individual cannot apply the discount to a property they rent to others.
The senior will also be required to come to the utility office at city hall and provide proof of age.
Keck acknowledged that might be difficult for some seniors who are unable to drive or get a ride to city hall, located at the corner of College and East Mt. Vernon streets.
“I personally will find a way to accommodate those folks that truly don’t have transportation to get her or can’t get here,” Keck said.
The program, if approved, is expected to start Sept. 25.
A second reading and vote will take place at the next city council meeting in two weeks.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Keck took time to recognize the employees of the Water Department for receiving a major industrial award.
It was announced at the first of the month that Somerset’s Water Department received awards of excellence in the category of mid-sized water plants in both operations and distribution systems.
The awards were handed out by the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky & Tennessee and the Kentucky/Tennessee Section of the American Water Works Association during their joint annual conference.
The awards were for mid-sized water plants, which are defined as serving between 7,500 and 15,000 customers.
As employees of the Water Department were recognized by the council, Keck told the crowd, “I think its important our whole community knows that not just our water distribution system’s amazing, [or] our plant’s amazing, that our people are. You don’t win these kinds of awards without a great team.”
Keck also directly addressed the employees, saying, “I want you all to know that I’m grateful and appreciate the job that you do. … The pride and effort that goes into that job. You treat it with incredible respect, dignity and sincerity and seriousness.”
