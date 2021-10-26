Somerset City Council followed through with what the agenda said it would – rescinding the vote from a previous meeting on a zoning issue and holding its second first-reading on that issue.
Before that took place, Mayor Alan Keck told the crowd in attendance that the city wanted to follow proper legal procedure, and therefore asked that no one speak on the zoning issue during the Citizens Comments portion of Monday’s meeting.
Those attending who were associated with the issue followed that request not to speak. When approached by a reporter after the meeting, those citizens declined to speak, saying they would wait until a future council hearing to speak.
That hearing will take place during the next City Council meeting, set for November 8, in which both sides of the debate can be heard, Keck said.
The issue concerns a property on Ky. 39 in which the developer, C.B. Properties, is wanting to be rezoned to allow a multi-family apartment complex to be built.
Residents of the area argue that traffic in the area is already too dangerous and building an apartment there would cause more congestion and possible wrecks.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change, but when it was brought before the council for final approval, emotional speeches from Ky. 39 residents – without a follow-up response from the property developer – may have swayed enough council members to vote against the zone change.
The vote ended up being 6-5 against, with one council member “passing.”
City Attorney John Adams then said that there may have been a legal issue involving the council not creating its own record of review. He requested the council reconsider the issue and develop its own record “consistent with the due process requirement imposed by [court case] City of Louisville v. McDonald.”
Ahead of the November meeting, council members were encouraged to view the video of the September Planning and Zoning meeting in which both sides were allowed to argue their points.
While council will hold its own meeting, Adams said council members will hear “no new evidence … that was not presented at the public hearing” in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
At that meeting, both citizens and property developer Johnny Brumley spoke. Brumley told commissioners that he planned to build a 50-unit senior living facility, with each unit having one bedroom.
This would be built on a 5.8 acre piece of property located at 1156 Ky. 39. The complex would be all on one level, he said, because as it is being marketed towards seniors he did not want to build multiple stories.
He estimated the project would cost $4.5 million, and said he started the project because he feels there is not enough housing available to seniors.
Several residents of that area, including Sharon Ledford, Terrie Vacek and Terri Conley, argued that the traffic along that stretch of highway is already too dangerous, and adding a senior housing complex to the area would be dangerous to both the traffic already seen on that road and to the seniors themselves.
“To put senior citizens on this property is absurd to me," said Ledford. "You are putting their safety in jeopardy as well as contributing to an already disastrous traffic issue.”
“My theme would be ‘Somerset deserves better,’" said Vacek, "especially the residents that would be going through to their homes further down 39. Better than this traffic jam."
Ledford told the commission about a serious incident in which her mother, a pedestrian, had been struck by a vehicle while she was on the side of the road. Her mother eventually passed away due to the injuries she sustained from that incident.
Brumley said he had taken steps to try to make an entrance for the planned senior center safe, including the fact that he bought more property for the purpose of creating an entrance further south than the two already there, because he felt those entrances would be too dangerous.
He said he also met with representatives from the state who guided him on traffic regulations.
“When it’s 45 mph you have to have 390 foot of visibility, We’ve got 470,” he said.
Also at Monday’s City Council meeting, council held the first reading of a request to annex the former Blackboard property at Valley Oak, which was recently sold by the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority to Somerset Community College. The college, which requested to be annexed into the city, plans on using the facility to expand its educational offerings.
Council also heard an update from Mayor Keck about plans to address the dual issues of homelessness and improperly discarded needles from drug use that have some Somerset residents concerned.
Keck said that an initial meeting between community leaders and stake holders has taken place, “folks that are interested in helping the homeless, folks that are dealing with the drug epidemic, people from the health department, county leaders, individual community citizens that have expressed interest in it.”
That meeting was meant to make sure each entity knew about the others, and to develop lines of communication among the different agencies.
He said one of the requests that had been made in the past was of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, where some citizens had asked that the health department use a different color for the syringes they give out in their needle exchange program so the community can track how many needles from that program are discarded improperly on the streets or in people’s yards.
Keck a follow up email from the health department said they had bid out the project, and while two vendors said they couldn’t do it, one had said it was interested in looking at it.
Keck said the plan is to reconvene the meeting next month with follow up information.
