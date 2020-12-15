Among the discussion Monday night at the Somerset City Council – most of which centered on saying “goodbye” to two councilors and “hello” to their replacements – was the first reading of an ordinance that will change the rates for water and sewer utility customers.
The new rule will enact an annual inflation adjustment based on “the average percentage change in the consumer price index for all urban consumers,” a rate published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The ordinance states that the rates will be adjusted each year on July 1, and the increase “shall never be less than zero.”
Mayor Alan Keck said that while there are going to be exceptions, the average family would be looking at an increase of $0.50 to $1 per month.
The reason for the adjustment is due to some critical words made at the previous city council meeting from auditors.
During the annual audit report, Heather Cochran of RFH, PLLC, noted that the sewer department was one of two departments where incoming revenue did not cover the department’s expenses.
During the last fiscal year, the department took in almost $16,000 less than it spent.
The ordinance will be discussed further in January, as Somerset Council will not hold a second December meeting due to the Christmas holiday.
The first meeting in 2021 will see two new faces on the council. Both Robin Daughetee and Patrick Hunley joined the 10 returning councilors in being sworn in through Zoom by Judge Katie Slone.
Daughetee will be taking over the 6th Ward seat, currently held by Judge Slone’s husband, Kevin Slone. He, in turn, took over that seat just a few months ago for the retired Mike New.
Hunley will be stepping in as the councilor for the 7th Ward, taking over for his mother, the long-serving Donna Hunley.
This will be Patrick Hunley’s first time on the council, while Daughetee has served before.
The outgoing Hunley ended the council meeting’s live stream by saying “Off and out.”
During the meeting, Hunley said she had served, specifically, “25.83” years.
“It’s been an honor,” she said.
Kevin Slone also took a few moments to thank the council for giving him the opportunity to serve.
“Donna, I’ve got a lot of respect for you being on for so long,” he said. “Everybody that serves, congratulations,” adding specific congrats to Daughtee and Patrick Hunley. “I wish I could continue to serve, but my job won’t allow it.”
Councilor Slone works for the Kentucky Court of Justice, a job that prevents him for running for office. He was appointed to the position in July.
Council members and Mayor Keck all spoke highly of the outgoing councilors, with Keck promising to bring Donna Hunley in for an in-person celebration once it is safe.
“In a pretty short order, she’s turned into my buddy,” Keck said. “She was very honest up front. She’s served under a lot of mayors and with a lot of mayors, and she was always gracious. She always kind of hit me head on, good or bad, but she said ‘I’ll treat you with respect and dignity like I have everyone else, and we’ll move forward together.’ So, I can’t say enough good things about your service, Donna.”
Council member Jerry Wheeldon led off the council comments portion of the meeting with a tone that would echo through the words of the other council members.
“I think the city’s had a great year,” Wheeldon said. “I’m glad to have Robin back on again. And Patrick, we look forward to working with you. All our city employees have done a fantastic job through the year, and I want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas.”
