From parks to waterparks, from streets to signs, Tuesday’s budget workshop held by Somerset Council went over some of the financial highlights for the upcoming fiscal year.
Both David Dorsey, director of the Parks and Recreation department, and Stephen Sims, general manager of SomerSplash, answered questions from council members and updated them on their respective parks.
For Parks and Recreation, the focus was primarily on the updates to Fischer Fun Park 2 and what might be in store for SomerSport.
While immediately popular once playground equipment was installed, Fischer Fun Park 2 on South Main Street has been closed for paving and the building of a restroom at the park.
Somerset Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles said that the park is scheduled to be fully finished by June 30, meaning that those construction costs won’t carry over into the next budget.
And in answering questions from councilors, Dorsey said the new park would not have any affect on the maintenance costs seen by his department. Those should remain the same, he said.
A lot of the reason behind that is due to the department getting help from the Pulaski County Detention Center and its inmate workforce to help with certain upkeep, similar to how other city departments take advantage of the work release program.
But while construction should be done soon at Fischer Park, a much larger upgrade could be on the horizon for SomerSport.
Broyles pointed out that the budget listed $1 million in funding from the state, and along with the matching funds provided by the city, it should be enough to begin a sports tourism project that Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has been excited for.
Keck thanked State Senator Rick Girdler and the Kentucky General Assembly for earmarking the funding for the project.
“My hope – we’ve heard from folks that advocate for soccer for years – is to do multi-purpose turf upgrades and a comprehensive upgrade of SomerSport park. That $1 million, or $1.360[M], could be an incredible start,” Keck said.
It won’t be enough to complete the entire project, he added, but it would give the city a better understanding of what would be needed to finish the project, that could then be budgeted in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
“We’re not building the Cal Ripken Experience in E-town. That’s not what we’re after here,” Keck said, but it could make the park into a “regional draw” that could host larger events.
What is clearly already a huge draw is SomerSplash park, with Sims telling councilors last year had broken a record for attendance.
“We had almost 98,000 in the park, the most we’ve ever had,” Sims said.
“To have a year like that without a new attracting is pretty unprecedented,” Keck added. He attributed the high number to upgrading options on the park’s website and app, such as being able to buy food online ahead of time before picking it up at the concession stand.
“Last year our problem was, the food was coming up so fast that the people couldn’t come and pick it up before we could get it out of the window,” Sims said.
He also noted that the cabanas within the park that can be rented out for private parties were constantly booked up. Plus, the website now gives park goers the option of purchasing their daily admission ticket online before actually getting to the park.
“It made getting people into the park a lot quicker and easier,” Sims said.
Other improvements included remodeling the bathhouses, changing out the sinks and making the flooring more slip-resistant.
The winter-weather addition of the ice rink also proved to be a positive, although Sims said that last winter was a learning year and they will be making adjustments for the upcoming season.
One of those adjustments will be opening the rink sooner, having it open for all of December, and possibly even opening it on Thanksgiving weekend.
“Once January started, it just stopped,” Sims said of rink attendance. He contributed that to both school going back into session, as well as to people not wanting to think about anything other than “Kentucky basketball.”
While Keck had some praise for the operation of the park -- “The water park is creeping towards self-sufficient,” he said – he noted that the financial problems hitting other corners of the country are also present here.
“You wouldn’t think the waterpark would be the best example of inflation,” Keck said. “But in some ways this is the epitome of what we’re dealing with across the city. Chemical costs doubled, food up 30% or 40%. … it’s the two-three year compounding inflation and it’s catching up to us.”
Broyles added that the park’s utilities were up more as well, including its electric bill in the winter because it takes more to keep the ice rink frozen when temperatures are warmer.
Over at the newly-renovated Virginia, cutting costs was also on the mind of council members, as one, Robin Daughetee, said he had heard from members of the public who were concerned because the marquee’s lights were staying on during the daytime on some days.
Virginia Director Daisha Lile explained that the lights are not on a timer. Rather, staff will turn on the lights as they leave the building at night and turn them back off again when they arrive in the morning. On weekends, if there are no events the lights may stay on full-time, she explained.
Daughetee asked if she might look at putting the lights on a timer, and Lile said she would.
Other budget changes include the venue trying to book acts in-house, Broyles said. They originally had a production company putting on those events, but they have since decided to go on their own.
Keck praised the busy venue, noting that every movie but one in their classic movie series had been sold out, and one concert had sold out in 90 seconds.
Lile added that the venue will see it’s first wedding there in July.
As for the Street Department, Director David Hargis told council members that a new street sweeper would be beneficial.
The one currently in use was bought in 2011, he said, adding, “It’s not very effective.”
Case in point: On Tuesday he said that it was run through the Oaklawn neighborhood and it took six passes just to work on one street.
And while it might be possible to sell it to recoup some of the costs, Hargis said they would have to try to sell it “out west” because of its unique engine – a natural gas engine.
“That was the reason it was bought when it was bought,” he said, but no other governments around here use such vehicles.
He also told council that a newer street sweeper would cut down on maintenance costs, because the unique natural gas engine has to be sent off to Georgetown to be worked on.
