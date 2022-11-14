Somerset City Council held two first readings on potential ordinances at Monday’s meeting – one about firming up the city’s animal cruelty laws and one about transferring some land currently in the Ferguson City limits to Somerset’s.
City Attorney John Adams summarized the animal cruelty ordinance, which would establish proper tethering of animals, what would be cruel treatment and harassment of animals, and the prohibition of inciting animals to fight each other.
Proper tethering would mean having a restraint that doesn’t cause strangulation, how long the animal can be outside and in what kinds of weather the animal can be out in.
Harassment of animals includes cruel treatment, chasing animals, permitting animals to fight or causing combat between animals.
The ordinance also contains wording that states the owner cannot abandon or cause the abandonment of an animal for more than 24 hours.
“It’s important to put a time period in there because if the matter has to be enforced there’s a specific time period,” Adams said.
If an animal is found abandoned, they can be taken by animal control and kept at the Pulaski County Animal Shelter until relinquished by the owner or custody is removed by the judicial process.
If an owner is found to be in violation of the ordinance, they would be fined $100 for the first instance, $250 for the second and $500 for the third.
Adams said that allegations of violation will be made by the Somerset Police Department or other law officer, and that enforcement of the ordinance would be conducted by the County Attorney’s Office.
A copy of the ordinance has already been given to the County Attorney’s Office, Adams said.
“I’ve sent it to the County Attorney’s Office. They’re not real excited about it,” Adams said. “They’ll do their job.”
But despite the passage of state and local animal laws – including Romeo’s law which came about due to a local dog abuse case – it’s difficult to enforce such laws.
“What one person believes is animal cruelty, is not necessarily what the next person believes,” Adams said. “So, the enforcement gets very, very hard. … It makes it hard for the prosecution and the policing of it.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck added, “The intent, I think, is good. We need to protect animals. It’s just the enforcement is tricky.”
The second ordinance being considered by City Council is to transfer a parcel of property that is currently within Ferguson to be transferred to Somerset’s boarders.
The exact location of the property was not announced in the meeting, but Adams said it was a property on Ky. 914.
“This is a site that has some opportunity for commercial development and because of the utility infrastructure that is necessary and the cost to do it, it makes more sense for it to be in Somerset,” Keck said.
“But at the same time, it’s been in Ferguson. We want them to have the ability to capture some of the upside, because it’s an area that is going to be developed. I would submit this is a great case of two governments working together for what’s best for the community. … My understanding is that their [Ferguson’s] Council are in agreement.”
Adams added that Ferguson Council has already had a first reading on the issue.
Keck said that Ferguson would receive half of the property tax generated by the property, but that Somerset would receive all the occupational tax as well as spending the money to add utility infrastructure.
The council will hold a second reading and vote on these two items at a later date – likely at the council’s next meeting on December 12.
Because the second November meeting would have taken place just after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Mayor Keck asked council if it would be okay to cancel the second November meeting. With no objections from the council, Mayor Keck announced the November meeting is canceled.
