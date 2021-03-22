A zone change for a Jarvis Avenue property has been tabled for another day, but the questions surrounding it raised by members of Somerset’s public still remain – should the Somerset City Council change a residential property to a business-zoned area based solely on the owner’s desire, or consider the requests of surrounding property owners to leave it as is?
The property in question is a lot located at 711 Jarvis Avenue. According to the Pulaski County PVA website, it is owned by David and Amy Barnett.
This lot sits next door to a lot that already underwent a zone change. At the meeting held February 22nd, council members approved changing that lot from a residential to a Business-2 (B-2) lot.
The Barnett property is being considered for the same zone change.
Neighbor Maydell Greer, however, spoke at Monday’s meeting saying she opposed the change. She said that when she bought the property, the family was happy knowing they were close to a downtown business district, but “when we got to Jarvis – to home – it was residential and it was a good place to live.”
She added, “I feel like the zone change would change my environment, and it would bring more people. It would bring changes. There would be more issues, more noise, and … less safety.”
Her daughter, Lawanda Flynn, owns property that is adjacent to the lot being considered for the zone change.
“The change is concerning me. … I don’t know what’s going to be put there,” she said.
The owner of the lot already approved for a zone change – located at the corner of Jarvis and Bourne avenues – presented a drawing at the Planning and Zoning meeting saying he wanted to put in a beauty shop/barber shop business.
However, Greer stated that Barnett did not present any business plans, and that he only said he wanted to follow the lead of the other lot’s zone change.
Councilor Amanda Bullock asked to table the vote until the council could get more information on plans for the property, but Councilor John Ricky Minton pointed out that as long as the council approved a change to B-2, it didn’t have the right to tell someone exactly what kind of business can be built there. As long as it was under the definition of a B-2 business, it was legal.
Mayor Alan Keck agreed, clarifying that if the city doesn’t require plans as part of the rules of a zone change, the council can’t require an individual to produce them in a specific case.
Still, council members agreed to hold off voting on the zone change until the next meeting to give members extra time to consider it.
In an issue adjacent to all this, Somerset resident Monte Gover referred to comments made by Mayor Keck in the February zone change.
In that case, Keck said he understood the concerns of homeowners around the property, but stated, “Legally, I think the consensus is, they have the right to do it. I think we’ve got to be careful not to set precedent that just because somebody wouldn’t like something doesn’t mean they don’t have the legal right to be there.”
Gover pointed out that the surrounding property owners have just as much of a legal right to bring up objections to any zone change.
Keck agreed, saying everyone affected by a zone change “always have the right to speak up in those Planning and Zoning meetings, and here. If I was interpreted to suggest that’s not the case, I don’t want that to be the case.”
