Monday’s Somerset City Council meeting started with a tribute to three firefighters who have been promoted.
Mayor Alan Keck presented plaques to three Somerset Fire Department members: Jayce Shepperd, Michael Phelps and Sam Hudson.
Shepperd was recently promoted to Lieutenant, with Keck saying of Shepperd, “Great character, works hard. Has definitely earned this.”
Phelps was honored for being promoted to Captain. “I could say a lot of great things, but his leadership’s been evident. … Thank you for your long tenured service and your leadership,” said Keck.
Hudson was honored for being promoted to Battalion Chief.
Keck said Hudson has been a friend of his for a long time, and that he was “somebody I admire in emergency services, and really lives and breathes the fire department. Has for some time. … We appreciate your leadership as well and your long tenured service, not just here but across the state.”
Keck closed the comments on the promotions by thanking the spouses of not only the firefighters but for police and EMS personnel.
“It’s a sacrifice for the whole family, so we’re grateful for those who support their spouses in emergency service,” he said.
In the business section of the meeting, council passed an amendment to the budget without discussion, despite some council members asking at the last meeting for a workshop or explanation.
The amendment raises the General Fund’s revenue and expenditures from $22.6 million to $34.5 million, and the Water Park’s budget from $1.5 million to $1.9 million.
The General Fund change raised some eyebrows at the last council meeting, but on Monday Keck continued to assure that the change was “largely procedural because of that refinancing that was mentioned last time.”
At the previous meeting, held July 26, Keck told the council that it was largely a bookkeeping item that was needed due to cashing out a set of general obligation bonds and refinancing them, which Keck said saved the city $1.2 million in the long run.
At Monday’s meeting, Keck listed a number of projects the city has either completed or is working on before telling the council, “We’re doing long-term historic work while maintaining a strong cash reserves to allow us to bond as need it.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council passed a resolution that gives the Mayor the authority to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for $250,000 to help finance the replacement of water meters with radio-read units, which have a device that can be read using drive-by receivers.
Keck said the project would allow the city to be more efficient and reduce dependency on labor.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would dedicate Hillandale Place, Commodore Place and Turpen Court into the city street system. Keck said the streets have been in the system for “some time,” but were not formally dedicated.
