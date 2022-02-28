Somerset City Council approved Monday night a resolution to give Mayor Alan Keck the authority to sign paperwork dealing with the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The city is set to receive $3 million total in ARPA funds – half given to the city in 2021 and half to come in 2022.
ARPA funds are federal dollars doled out as part of a 2021 stimulus bill to city and county governments around the country. That money is meant to help offset revenue loss those governments received due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Somerset’s resolution specifically dealt with giving the city permission to use the “standard allowance” of those funds to provide governmental services.
That standard allowance can be up to $10 million of a government’s ARPA funding, not to exceed the total, meaning that Somerset can use all $3 million of the funds to provide governmental services.
Keck explained that as ARPA has evolved, the federal government has looked for ways to give governments more flexibility on how to use the funding.
When asked whether the city has earmarked any of its ARPA funding, Mayor Keck said no specific plans were in place yet.
“We’ve certainly got some ideas. Sports tourism is among them,” Keck said.
“A campground might be another one,” he added, to which Council Member Jerry Wheeldon, who in past meetings has advocated for adding campgrounds in Somerset, said that idea was “way late.”
“Better late than never. That seems like that’s a theme of this administration,” Keck responded.
Council Member Jim Mitchell then pointed out that the city department with the largest revenue loss was the sanitation department, to which Keck said that was mainly due to the increased amount of overtime paid due to the pandemic.
Mitchell asked whether the sanitation department would be given any of the ARPA funds.
Keck said, “They’re still in pretty good shape, believe it or not. We’ve built up a nice surplus, even after buying the [new] building and renovating it. They held their own.”
