The City of Somerset passed its $98.54 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, but not without some contention among council members.
Four councilors – Jerry Wheeldon, Jimmy Girdler, John Ricky Minton and Jim Mitchell – all voted "no" to the budget due to their concerns that the city is continuing to accept landfill leachate to be processed at its Pitman Creek wastewater treatment facility.
The budget ultimately passed 7-4. Councilor Brian Dalton was not in attendance.
Mitchell, who said he missed the last of the city’s three budget workshops due to medical issues, said he had time to review the departments he missed in that meeting, and that overall the budget looked good.
“I did have one stipulation. On the wastewater, I just don’t approve of the leachate,” Mitchell said.
Girdler added, “I don’t think we need to put that leachate in there, and I can’t approve this budget the way it is now.”
Wheeldon said, “I’ve voted for the budget for as long as I’ve been here. And we’ve always had positive things on the budget. We’ve never had something that’s concerned the public like this deal.”
The concern was brought up by a podcast group called Truth or Politics in a two-part YouTube video published in April.
The group, led by McCreary County lawyer Darlene Price, contends that, because the wastewater treatment plant has had violations issued against it by the state for having too much E. Coli and suspended solids within its output, it was in no shape to be bringing in leachate from commercial landfills – leachate that could potential contain hazardous chemicals such as asbestos and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has stated in the past that the two issues are unrelated, that the city is in the process of fixing the equipment at the plant that will solve the state violations, and that he would never accept leachate at the plant if it was a risk to public safety.
Keck has also said that accepting the leachate is actually a revenue stream for the city that helps fund the cost of making the repairs to the treatment plant.
In lodging his complaint against the leachate line item appearing in the new budget, Wheeldon said the treatment plant was not set up to take it.
Keck responded, “Of course, you know I disagree completely with that.”
Wheeldon then said he would feel better if the state’s Division of Water came in and said it was okay for the city to take it, to which Keck said, “The state does know and has not asked us not to take it, so to say that the state needs to approve it – they have.”
Councilor David Burdine then brought up conversations that took place between several council members and representatives from Bell Engineering, the company that headed the project to build the treatment plant.
Burdine said he asked specifically about the plant taking the leachate despite the fact the facility’s waste pond was “about full of sludge.”
Burdine said, “I asked him specifically, ‘Is that plant capable of handling that with that sludge down there?’ And he said yes.”
In contrast, Minton said he and councilors Mitchell and Girdler got a different answer when talking to a local representative of the Kentucky Division of Water.
“And I was told, this needs to be stopped … He said this should have never been done at Sinking Creek,” Minton said.
Council member Robin Daughetee said it was his understanding that the plant’s discharge numbers were improving, even with the leachate being processed in the system – a statement Keck said was correct.
“Therefore, it shows we’re in state compliance,” Daughetee said.
The city’s departmental budgets for the upcoming fiscal year are: General Fund – $27.38 million; Sanitation – $6.08 million; Natural Gas – $12.25 million; Water – $24.40 million; Wastewater – $13.95 million; Waterpark – $2.14 million; Fuel Center – $1.21 million; Travel and Tourism – $406,700; EMS – $8.23 million; The Virginia – $2.21million; The Municipal Aid Fund – $267,100.
