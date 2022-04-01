Somerset City Council passed a couple of resolutions Monday night pertaining to funds for several water and wastewater projects. The council also heard from the founder of a ministry that helps women across the state who have been victims of sex trafficking.
Council members passed an agreement regarding a loan of $9.5 million from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) that will be used to fund the building of a new water tower and a booster station in the Oak Hill Road area.
“Without it, the water pressure and water stability in that region is suspect,” Mayor Alan Keck said of the project. He added that the two items are needed equipment that have been “kicked down the road” for several years.
Keck and Chief of Staff Jeffrey Edwards said that the new water tank will be built next to the existing tank in that area.
The original tank was built in the 1960s.
Council also passed a resolution that allowed grant funds awarded by the state to be added to this year’s budget.
Those grants were awarded in March, announced by Governor Andy Beshear during a stop at the Pulaski County Courthouse.
Somerset received two grants from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. One grant of $285,606 will go towards the same water tank and booster station as the loan will fund, while a second grant of $285,605 will be used to help expand sewer service to Ferguson. It will add 103 Ferguson residents to the existing sewer system.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council heard from Michelle Frank, one of the founders for Refuge for Women.
The non-profit ministry was created in Lexington in 2009 and serves areas around Kentucky and six other states.
Within Kentucky, there are three homes that are currently full, and plans to build two more. One will be a 24-unit apartment building in Lancaster.
“Sadly, over 90 percent of the women we serve were sexually abused as little girls,” Frank said. “Unfortunately for many of them, the abuse went on for a long time and there was no on there to hear or share their trauma with.”
The organization recently received a grant that allows them to fund a full-time case manager/social worker in this region of Kentucky.
Keck explained, “There’s no discussion or talk about putting one of the centers or homes here at this time, but having that case manager/social worker available, at no cost to this community but still having access to provide that kind of help and relief is just tremendous.”
Frank said there were still ways the citizens of Somerset could help the organization
“One of those is, you may come across someone in the future who could benefit from Refuge For Women. We would love to serve her and partner with you. Secondly, if trafficking is something you would like to learn more about, there’s a free resource called UNWatch that is online and free, and it’s a great training resource. And third, our women are in employment through Survivor Made, and you can look that up as well and see about products there.”
