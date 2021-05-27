This past Monday, City Council passed its version of three new interlocal agreements with Pulaski County government – agreements that had a couple of differences from the version passed by Pulaski Fiscal Court on May 11.
Those differences will have to be ironed out before the agreement goes into effect, seeing as how one of the city’s stipulations is connected to a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that the city wants to set up for the Horse Soldier Bourbon property, and the county has not officially approved its involvement in that project as of yet.
Somerset’s copy of the Occupational License Fee agreement sets the joint cooperation of both city and county in the Horse Soldier Bourbon TIF as a “condition precedent,” meaning that for as long as the agreement is in effect, the county must participate in the TIF.
Participation means that the county would need to give up a percentage of any new Occupational Tax dollars raised through employment on that property.
County magistrates held the first reading of the Horse Soldier Bourbon TIF ordinance on Tuesday, but did not discuss the issue at all and gave no indication whether the ordinance would pass at a later second reading.
The other difference between the two versions of the interlocal agreement is that the city of Somerset states that the 20-year agreement will remain in effect for the full 20 years – unless after five years either side provides a 180-day written notice of intent to terminate the agreement.
The agreement would be locked in for at least five years.
This varies from the county’s version, which states that the agreement would be in effect for the full 20 years “unless terminated or amended by written mutual agreement of the parties” – meaning both sides must agree to the termination, not just one.
On Monday, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck promoted the city’s version of the agreement, saying it was only being presented to council members after many months of negotiation between officials from both governments.
“I’m proud of the fact that both people, understanding that they’ve got a duty to their constituents first, have done their very best to put community first,” Keck said.
“And I think that these agreements end up in a place where the city is compensated in the short term and in a little bit better position than we have been. But the county gets the long-term security that they want.
“Their fear is – and it’s a reasonable one – that the city can more or less bankrupt them if we choose to opt out of the Occupational Tax agreement. I don’t think that’s best,” Keck said.
The current Occupational Tax agreement – and the percentages that would continue to be used should this new agreement go into effect – show that the city levies a tax against employees of city-located businesses of 0.6%.
The county levies a tax against employees of 1.0%, but gives up 0.2% of that for any business located within the city, so that workers within Somerset’s borders pay a total of 1.4% Occupational Tax – 0.6% to the city and 0.8% to the county.
Keck said that this agreement insures that the county would continue to get “their piece of the Occupational Tax.”
City Attorney John Adams explained that if the city enacted its ability to take a full 1.0% of the Occupational Tax, the resulting loss of money for the county would be “catastrophic” for that government.
A second interlocal agreement passed by City Council, for Fire Protection Services, also sets the agreement at 20 years, but could be terminated after five years should one party give 180-day notice.
In that agreement, county government agrees to pay the City of Somerset $75,000 each year in exchange for the Somerset Fire Department to provide fire protection services and mutual aid to areas of the county that are outside of the city’s boundary.
The third agreement passed by City Council, the Insurance Premium Tax agreement, is the only one of the three 20-year agreements that does not contain the stipulation that it can be terminated after five years.
The county currently collects 5.5% for properties in the county while the city rate is 6% for properties within its boundaries. The proposed agreement calls for the city to remit 5.5% of the tax it collects to the county on a quarterly basis for any property annexed into the city from January 1, 2020, onward, meaning the county would continue to receive the same amount of that tax on any properties, regardless of whether it stays within the county or is annexed by the city.
