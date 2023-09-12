Somerset council members heard about the accomplishments of a local sober living organization as well as approved a zone change and a bid to replace parts of the city’s water treatment facility during Monday’s meeting.
The council heard from Jonathan Hardy, president of the Somerset Sober Living board, explaining the importance of the non-profit entity’s recognition of being certified by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Somerset Sober Living’s certification was official on August 4, making it the first certified sober living organization in the south-central area of the state.
Hardy told the council that being a part of Somerset Sober Living for four years has allowed him to see first-hand the difficulties in getting such a program started.
They initially organized under the umbrella of the National Alliances of Recovery Residences, which has a group of four core functions of practices, “how to be run in a way that’s responsible and is going to be helpful to the community, and then be helpful to the residents as well,” Hardy said.
Due to the passage of Kentucky House Bill 248, the state now has developed a list of requirements for sober living facilities.
All sober living organizations must be certified by July 1 of next year. Hardy said that because they have fulfilled that process, they want to be ambassadors to help other agencies achieve the goal of certification.
“We want to be leading the way. We want Somerset to be the tip of the spear and doing it right,” Hardy said.
Hardy was introduced to the council by SKYHope Program Director Melissa Estep and God’s Food Pantry Executive Director Brenda Russell. The women joked that they were forcing Hardy to make his presentation against his will.
It is, however, important information for the community to know, Russell said.
“What Jonathan has done with his group and with their homes literally sets them apart from any other programs in this community, because of what they’ve been willing to voluntarily put themselves through to get certification,” Russell said. “… We want the community to know what a good sober living home looks like and what it can be when it’s handled correctly.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, Council voted to approve the change of zone for the property located at 119 Langdon Street.
The property, which had been zoned Residential-2 (R-2) was changed to Residential-1A (R-1A)
The approval was not unanimous, however, as three council members voted no to the change – Jim Mitchell, Robin Daughetee and David Burdine.
The only objections noted during the discussion of the property came from Mitchell, who asked if the home being built would have a driveway, because there had been a dispute concerning driveways and the adjacent property of a different residence the same builder worked on.
Mark Vaught, chairman of both the Planning and Zoning Board and the Board of Adjustments, said that it would.
Then, Mitchell said he had been concerned because the builder had started work on this property before the council had voted to approve the zone change.
Vaught stated that the builder being allowed to move forward on work had been Vaught’s own fault.
“If you all vote it down, I told him I’d buy it from him.” Vaught said.
At a previous meeting, councilors raised questions about the Langdon Street lot, concerned that the lot was not large enough to meet the requirements for the size building planned for it. On Monday, Mayor Alan Keck assured that it would be.
The minimum size lot for a R-1A is 4,000 square feet, and the lot in question is 5,000 square feet, Keck said.
The council unanimously approved a bid to replace the membranes at the Waitsboro Water Treatment facility. That fact that the council needed to approve the bid was a bit unusual, as Keck noted that the city only received one bid and and that there was no engineer attached to the project.
The bid was for $2.4 million.
Keck referred to recent media reports that the state of Kentucky had been named as having the best water infrastructure in the U.S., as well as recent awards presented to Somerset’s Water Department for water quality.
The project has to be done, he said, because, “The life of the membranes is coming to an end and we want to make sure as always, since we have the best distribution system in the state, and the best state, we want to kind of hold that record.”
He also noted that this was strictly for the water facility, not the wastewater treatment facility, “This has nothing to do with wastewater. This has nothing to do with leachate,” Keck said.
