A 10-0 vote by Somerset City Council made at Monday’s meeting means the city will stop taking and treating landfill leachate at it’s Pitman Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The vote came at the end of what could be considered a contentious discussion between the standing-room-only audience and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
At the prompting of the crowd of citizens, council members were asked to show who would be in favor of ending the practice of bringing in leachate – the liquid from landfills which is collected after it has percolated through the solids present at those facilities.
In the end – and after initially saying it would be best to wait until the two councilors who were not at Monday’s meeting were present – Councilor John Ricky Minton pushed the issue by making a motion to vote on suspending leachate intake.
It was seconded by Jim Mitchell.
Initially, it looked like any action the council took might be pushed until a public forum could be arranged, as both Councilors Jimmy Eastham and Robin Daughetee spoke in favor of that.
Those forums would have included state officials and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) workers who conduct the testing on Kentucky’s waterways, according to the councilmen.
However, with the motion to suspend leachate treatment on the table, Daughetee’s suggestion to continue plans for a public forum was shouted down by members of the audience.
The audience’s concern was for the presence of “forever chemicals” that are byproducts from manufacturing processes or from making coatings for items that resist heat, oil and grease.
These chemicals are often found in “Teflon” cookware or in stain-resistant products for cloth.
One such chemical is Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA or C-8). The CDC says that the PFOA doesn’t break down in the environment, and the most likely way people are exposed to it is by drinking contaminated water sources, although workers in the perfluorochemical industry can be exposed to greater amounts of it than the general population.
“The human health effects from exposure to low environmental levels of PFOA are unknown,” the CDC states. “PFOA can remain in the body for long periods of time. In laboratory animals given large amounts, PFOA can affect growth and development, reproduction, and injure the liver.”
Another chemical is hexavalent chromium, also known as C-6 or CR(VI), which is stated by OSHA to cause cancer, targeting the respiratory system, kidney, liver, skin and eyes of those who have been exposed to it.
Several people, including McCreary County podcast host Darlene Price, have argued that leachate coming from landfills that accept building material and hazardous waste contains “forever chemicals” in high amounts.
Price was in attendance Monday, stating concerns she has raised in past meetings – namely, that the leachate brought in from landfills was being treated at a wastewater treatment facility that was already out of compliance and has received several notices of violation since 2016.
“If E. Coli’s getting through this wastewater treatment plant, then so is C-8… and if E. Coli is getting through this wastewater plant, then asbestos is. Every one of these landfills that they’re taking this from, these are general admission waste landfills. They accept the worst of the worst waste,” Price said.
Several of those in attendance made repeated pleas to Keck to stop taking in leachate, arguing from a place of emotion while Keck tried to make the case that the information and data from the testing done by state officials showed that the discharge from the treatment plant was safe.
While Keck responded throughout the meeting to concerns brought up by citizens, it was in his closing remarks, after the council’s vote was concluded, where he addressed their shouts of not caring about the health of residents.
“The innuendo that I don’t care about people’s health is one of the most insulting things I’ve ever endured in this office,” Keck said.
Monday’s meeting was kicked off with Somerset attorney Jay McShurley addressing the council in Citizens Comments.
Among McShurley’s concerns was the amount of leachate being brought in, as well as the amount of money processing that leachate raised for the city.
“There’s been about 48 million gallons of leachate – 48,371,533 gallons of leachate – put into the wastewater treatment facility. That was effective as of January 31. Since then, I’ve heard, there’s been an increase, perhaps up to 100,000 gallons daily,” McShurley said.
He then said that the city received 3 cents per gallon for processing that leachate, meaning the city has taken in $1.5 million total.
Another Somerset resident, Neal Shoemaker, said that amount of income was “minute” compared to the city’s overall budget.
“When I was at the highway department, my budget was $70 million a year. I oversaw $700 million in construction projects. And when my boss called and said, ‘Neal, I need to cut 10% out of your budget,’ you know what I did? I cut 10 percent out of my budget. … This amount of money compared to your $100 million budget is minute.”
