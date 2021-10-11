The Somerset City Council will reconsider a zoning change that council members voted against at the last council meeting, due to having gone against the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In the council meeting held September 27, council members voted 6-5 against a zone change that was proposed by a developer who proposes to build a housing complex for seniors on Ky. 39
But after an executive session held at Monday’s meeting, the eight council members present voted to take a second look at the zoning request.
Four council members did not attend Monday’s meeting – Jerry Girdler, Jim Mitchell, Tom Eastham and David Burdine.
After the meeting, City Attorney John Adams clarified that the vote was only to reconsider the request, not to reverse last meeting’s vote.
“The zoning process for 1156 Highway 39 needs to be re-opened because as it now stands the City Council has gone against the Planning and Zoning Board recommendation without having developed a proper record,” Adams said in a statement to the Commonwealth Journal. “The City Council can go against the Planning and Zoning Board recommendation, but the Council must either review the hearing of the Planning and Zoning Board or have its own hearing and developed record. Failure to hold a hearing or record review in a case where the Council goes against the Planning and Zoning Board puts the City at unreasonable risk of losing an appeal in Circuit Court on procedural due process grounds.”
In the September meeting, the council considered whether to rezone the property from Residential-1 to Residential-3.
The property in question is located across the highway from Oak Leaf Lane, in the vicinity of Northern Middle School.
The undeveloped property was recently annexed by the city at the owner’s request, being brought into the city limits as an R-1 property.
Council was swayed to vote against the zone request after hearing from several members of the public who live on Ky. 39.
One resident, Sharon Ledford, brought in a petition signed by 25 neighbors protesting against the zone change. She told the council that due to the location, the amount of traffic and the type of traffic that area of Ky. 39 receives, she felt it would be dangerous to build an apartment complex aimed at seniors.
The complex would not be an assisted living facility nor provide any medical help to seniors, merely provide a living space.
Ledford called Ky. 39 “one of the most highly traveled and dangerous highways in Somerset or Pulaski County,” and said that adding more traffic, especially by what would mostly be senior citizens, would be an accident waiting to happen.
Neither the council nor Mayor Alan Keck said Monday night when the zoning request would be reviewed.
