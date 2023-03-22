The Somerset Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented the 2023 Good Citizens Awards to deserving high school seniors at their March 11 meeting. The Good Citizens Award is given to a senior who has exhibited traits of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism during their high school career.
This year the Good Citizens Awards go to Bailey Hurley, PCHS; Dalton Carrier, SCS; Dakota Salmons, SHS; and Jasmine Akin, SWHS. All of these students have exhibited outstanding academics, have served as tutors and role models to many of their peers, and have spent hours volunteering in the community in support of charities and in serving others.
For the DAR National Defense Minute, Roberta Adams discussed the 50th anniversary of the last U.S. combat troops departing Vietnam. She explained that on March 29, 1973, the United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished and the last combat troops departed. However, the official commemoration of the war (The U.S.A. Vietnam War Commemoration) began in 2012, and will last until November 11, 2025, Veterans Day.
The commemoration officially began with President Obama delivering remarks during a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
The President spoke about the mistreatment of returning soldiers – “And one of the most painful chapters in our history was Vietnam -- most particularly, how we treated our troops who served there. You were often blamed for a war you didn’t start, when you should have been commended for serving your country with valor. You were sometimes blamed for misdeeds of a few, when the honorable service of the many should have been praised. You came home and sometimes were denigrated, when you should have been celebrated. It was a national shame, a disgrace that should have never happened. And that's why here today we resolve that it will not happen again.”
The names of over 58,000 soldiers are etched in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to remind us of the loved ones who gave their all and never came home.
In recognition of National Crafting Month, Kay Spillman’s “History Below our Feet” provided a short history of hooked rugs. She reported that in its earliest years, rug hooking was a craft of poverty. The vogue for floor coverings came about after 1830 when factories began producing machine-made carpets for the rich. As a result, poor women began hooking their own rugs, using strips of old fabric.
Later in the 1860's, fabrics were designed with patterns and printed onto burlap to sell to housewives who were in the market for fabrics for rugs and quilt making. Modern hooked rugs are made from sophisticated hooks and gripper frames, the fabrics are typically made from woolen fabrics, and they are hooked onto mostly linen backing using 100% wool fabric strips. These pieces of art can sell for hundreds of dollars. They are no longer a craft of poverty!
DAR's Patriot of the Month is Major John B. Auxier, the great-grandfather of DAR member Roberta Adams. Born in 1817, he rose to prominence in many fields: politics, community affairs, military, church, farming, milling, surveying. He is descended from Revolutionary Patriot Samuel Auxier who served as a private in VA under General George R. Clark.
A highlight from Major Auxier’s life was during the Civil War when Confederate soldiers demanded that he grind their wagon load of corn. Unknown to them, he was pro-Union and declared his mill to be out of order. Upon their insistence to repair it, he descended into the machinery recessed under the mill floor, pretended to be at work, and quietly slipped a stone into the works of the crude turbine. Ascending back up to the mill, he showed the rebels that the machinery was indeed inoperative.
They took the corn away, but had their suspicions about his story. Later he was told that the Confederates knew he had sabotaged his own mill and they were vowing to get revenge. At that point, Auxier organized a company of men consisting of friends and family, and was named Captain of what became Company A, 39th Kentucky Volunteer Infantry. After the war, he returned to his farm and continued in community affairs. In 1890, he died at the age of 73 and was buried in Floyd County, KY.
