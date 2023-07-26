Two Somerset residents facing federal drug charges have submitted plea deals in their case.
Donald Ray Brown, 47, and Bobby Lynn Goff, 42, submitted separate plea deals this week. Both pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Methamphetamine Mixture.
As part of the deal, the prosecution will move to dismiss two other counts against Goff, Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine, as well as a count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine against Goff.
Brown is facing between five and 40 years in prison, while Goff is facing up to 20 years in prison.
In the agreement, Brown admits that on February 11 of this year, he was stopped by law enforcement while driving in Pulaski County. A search of the vehicle turned up more than 50 grams of meth.
Also, Brown admitted that on October 19, 2022 he sold 13.75 grams of meth to a confidential informant who recorded the transaction.
Goff admitted that on September 13, 2022, she was in a vehicle that was driving in Wayne County when that vehicle was stopped by law enforcement. A search of the vehicle turned up 160 grams of meth, which court documents indicate was in Goff’s possession.
The jury trial in the matter has been canceled, and a sentencing date will be announced later.
Brown is currently being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, while Goff is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Brown is also facing several charges in Pulaski County District Court, including first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence and several driving offenses.
Goff is facing charges in Pulaski County Circuit Court, including first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substances (Drug Unspecified), and Buying/Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
