A day in May, beautiful surroundings, kids and kids at heart alike having fun ... what's not to like?
"Saturday in the Park" at Rocky Hollow Park brought out plenty of families to downtown Somerset this weekend, giving young people in the Internet Age a chance to experience the great outdoors and adults the opportunity to see the improvements the city has made to what Healthy Somerset Director Kathy Townsend called the town's "own mini-Central Park."
Townsend estimated that more than 200 people came to the park Saturday afternoon to take part in the free event, which included games and craft activities, balloon animals by Donnie Grambling (one of the biggest hits of the day, noted Townsend), hot dogs grilled by local BBQ master John Perkins, music from Looney Tunez Entertainment, kite flying, cotton candy with the Somerset Junior Women's Club, and more.
"Lots of people down here, and God shined on us with all this sunshine," said Townsend in the midst of gorgeous weather. "A lot of people didn't know that it was this nice down here and so people are saying they're going to come back."
Improvements to Rocky Hollow Park include things like re-paved walking trails and a new section of trail that connects the outdoor courts to the park; more attractive new bridges that were repaired after heavy rainfall washed them out last year; opening up more green space; and an updated disc golf course with newly- painted disc golf equipment and new signage to be installed soon.
"It's been amazing," said Lisa Rogers, Programs Specialist for Somerset Parks and Recreation. "Some people were not familiar with the park at all and so it's entirely new; other people are regular (visitors) and haven't been down here since all the improvements were made and were really shocked and delighted with the changes."
People were interested in future events and concerts at the Joe Ford Amphitheater, located in the Park; Rogers mentioned one such concert coming up June 12 at 7:30 p.m., with the South of Sanity Band.
Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd mentioned Dunbar Head Start working with the city, Pulaski County Early Childhood Development, and the Pulaski County Imagination Library as also providing things to do and enjoy for the kids in attendance.
"Everybody's working together with (the Parks and Recreation Department) and Healthy Somerset to have a successful 'Saturday in the Park,'" said Ikerd.
