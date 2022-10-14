It’s like spring cleaning – only in October.
The city of Somerset is hosting it’s fall edition of its twice-yearly Clean Up. It will take place next week, October 17 through the 21, and it’s a great time to get rid of any broken or just plain unwanted junk.
Somerset’s Sanitation Department workers will be running their usual routes during Clean Up week. They are asking for folks to put out one truckload’s worth – what would fit in the back of a pickup truck – of trash in a pile by the curb on their regular trash day.
And by curb, they mean “on the curb.” It has to be on the ground, not in the street, on a platform or within a vehicle.
Because workers are expecting larger loads, the city is asking for both customers and drivers sharing the road with the trucks to be patient, giving crews some leeway.
That means asking drivers to give trucks extra space, and asking customers not to worry if crews don’t pick up their trash at the usual time.
The Clean Up is free to Somerset residents only, and is free only if the Sanitation Department picks up items. Hauling a load to Waste Connections yourself in a private vehicle will not be free.
Sanitation trucks will not pick up any dangerous or hazardous items, such as tires, gas, oil or paint.
They will pick up furniture. Any freezers or refrigerators must have their doors secured so they can’t open.
