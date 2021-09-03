Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced today that Tyler Jasper is not currently running the Somerset Fire Department.
Keck said Jasper, the SFD Chief since 2013, is still a city employee — but has been placed on administrative leave.
"The circumstances surrounding Chief Jasper’s administrative leave are a pending personnel matter, and therefore cannot be discussed or disclosed by the City of Somerset until the case is closed," Keck said in a statement on Friday.
Keck's announcement came after rumors began circulating this week that Jasper was no longer the city's fire chief.
One city official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Commonwealth Journal that he had been told, "(Jasper) had resigned and we will find out why soon."
Keck said that in the interim, "the Somerset Fire Department is being run administratively by training and administrative officer Bengie Howard and day-to-day operations (are being carried out by) the battalion chiefs, Kenny Shepard, Coby Dykes and Sam Hudson."
The Commonwealth Journal submitted an open records request for Jasper's personnel file, but the City denied it claiming that file was exempt from disclosure under the Open Records Act’s "clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy” exception. The Commonwealth Journal disputed the City’s denial by drawing its attention to numerous Open Records decisions requiring public agencies to disclose employee personnel files upon request. The City has not yet produced any records, however.
Jasper was hired by former Mayor Eddie Girdler in July 2013 under the shroud of controversy. Jasper was selected over longtime Somerset firefighter Junior Fortenberry, who had been operating as interim fire chief at the time. Jasper was working with the Somerset EMS at the time he was hired.
