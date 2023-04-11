Since the beginning of March, a string of fires have broken out around Pulaski County including some large structural fires like the Cornerstone Baptist Church fire and the Best Western hotel fire. Three more fires ignited across Somerset this past weekend, but no correlation has been found.
Causes for many of these fires are not known leading many across town to speculate a possible serial arsonist is to blame for these catastrophes.
Chief Benjie Howard of the Somerset Fire Department says this is simply impossible.
Sunday afternoon, a fire on Murrell Avenue was one of the most recent blaze that SFD responded to. Chief Howard was very confident that this fire was caused by a lint trap. It was put out quickly and there were no injuries. Thankfully much of the home appeared to be salvageable, claimed Howard.
“They must have put that out with only ten gallons of water,” quipped Howard.
Howard said that, based on what he heard from Battalion Chief Sam Hudson who was on scene at the time, no one was in the home when the fire started.
At 4:36 a.m. on Friday morning, a fire on East Mt. Vernon Street’s cause is still being investigated, though he suspected an electrical fire and suspected no foul play. No one was at home during the fire, but he did say that there was extensive damage on both floors.
At 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning, a trailer caught fire on North Highway 1247. This was also put out quickly, but it is unique among the fires for an important reason—this fire is suspected to be foul play.
“A fire talks to us like a computer talks to you,” said Chief Howard. “There’s something that we look for that cues us in on things.”
Howard says that things that typically cause fires are electrical appliances or people accidentally setting fires. A recent example of this would be the Cannonball Road fire in which the suspected cause was two boys trying to burn brush and trash.
“And then you’re gonna have the ones where you walk in and there’s going to be a hole in the middle of the floor and a burn pattern that trails out to the door,” said Howard. “That’s somewhat what we found up there on North Highway 1247.”
Howard says that the absence of electrical evidence and the absence of any clear accidental cause leads him to this suspicion. Still, he makes it clear that this fire is under suspicion of arson.
“The unfortunate part of those fires… is it’s really hard to prove,” he said. “Trying to prove an arson is like trying to prove a murder.”
Many still find it unbelievable that these many fires could be caused back-to-back and not be connected. Howard says that this is unusual. However, it is not unprecedented.
“It’s the circumstance of things just happening the way they are. Have I seen this before in my year? Yeah I’ve seen where we’ve had fires in little short spurts,” said Howard. “It’s not a common thing… Having this many in this short a time, yeah it is unusual, but it doesn’t mean there’s any connection.”
As a measure to prevent fires, Howard recommends keeping an extinguisher handy, changing smoke detectors regularly, clearing dryer lint, and never, ever doing electrical modifications and repairs without proper training.
Another recommendation is not to break windows when a fire breaks out and to close doors. Doing this will starve the fire of oxygen and may mean the difference between a room being destroyed and an entire home going up in smoke.
