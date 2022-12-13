While all attendees chatted, ate, and made merry Sunday night at the Somerset Fire Department Christmas dinner, there were a group of about 10 people that night who remained on high alert.
People often take for granted having a fire department available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. That night, an emergency seemed the furthest thing away from everyone’s minds.
However, about 30 seconds into the event, a tone went off, and the on-duty fire fighters were ready to go in a split second. The dinner attendees watched as they immediately ran out the door as soon as they heard the news of a potential inferno out in the city.
“[Their] families didn’t even look up. They’re all used to it,” noted 911 director Beverly Haynes, who attended the event. “It was a different side for me.”
Haynes clarified the “different side” in a Facebook post she made the night of the event. “It was eye-opening to me to see for myself the other side of the radio. Watching them jump and scatter to the trucks and leave the station with the lights and sirens on.”
For her part, Haynes hears people requesting help from all over Pulaski County, but she doesn’t get to see the reaction from first responders.
“It was very intriguing to watch them back the trucks back in, come in, sit down, and finish eating like nothing happened,” she said.
The firefighters had come prepared. Despite attending the festivities, they kept part of their bunker gear on just in case they needed to head out.
Somerset City Attorney John Adams was also at the event, and he too was taken aback by the dedication of the fire fighters. However, he was expecting something like this to happen. He remarked a prior similar event in which he witnessed firsthand how the firefighters react to danger.
“My son was at central station having a cub scout meeting … my son asked [a firefighter] ‘What happens if y’all get calls?’ They said, ‘We leave.’
“10 minutes later, ‘Everybody get out of the way. Sorry, but we gotta go,’ and they took off,” he said with a laugh.
Certainly the fire fighters do a good job reacting to any emergency in Pulaski County, but Adams took the time to mention what he’s seen from other first responders.
“Our other departments are the same way,” he said. “Something happens to one of our gas lines, our gas guys … they’re gone. EMS, they do it every day.”
Adams felt that another overlooked group is one that people hardly think of when they think first responders — payroll.
Adams claimed that they were part of an important network of people who ensure the safety of citizens and ensure the people who keep that safety are properly compensated for their time.
“Payroll doesn’t seem like a big deal, but every two weeks there’s three or four hundred people that turn in their times. They roll it over in three or four days,” he said. “I want people to understand how hard public workers work.”
Whether it be EMS, the fire department, SRT, or 911 operators, the people of Pulaski County can rely on these people whenever a tragedy occurs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.