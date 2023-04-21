With two high-profile fires plus numerous smaller fires occurring frequently within the last several weeks, Pulaski County fire departments have been coordinating with other emergency officials to discuss how they can improve and ways they can better deal with fires when they pop up.
Thursday afternoon, after three days of debriefing, Chief Benjie Howard of The Somerset Fire Department conducted the final training session to update firefighters how future fires will be dealt with.
“Anytime we have a major fire… or really any fire… we always try to have debriefings. The chiefs and the firefighters and all the company officers get to sit down and say ‘I seen this problem’ or ‘I seen that problem,’” said Chief Howard in an interview with the Commonwealth Journal.
One of the key problems that was reported by the teams was accountability. That is keeping an accurate list of, not only paid personnel, but also all volunteer fire fighters.
Said Howard in a press release: “We faced many challenges during our recent fires. We’ve taken what was learned during our debriefings and we have completely remodeled our accountability system to include the county fire department volunteers.
“It’s important that we account for all personnel on scene and incorporate them into our operation, in a safe and effective way. The biggest thing and most important thing to a fire chief is making sure that all of his personnel are accounted for and he knows where they’re at… and what their capabilities are,” said Howard in his interview.
Keeping a good account of volunteers isn’t always easy. Many of them work multiple jobs on top of their duties. When not on-call with their department, they may not be easy to contact during an all-hands-on deck situation like the Cornerstone Baptist Church fire and the Best Western hotel fire.
On top of that, while the fire departments of the incorporated and unincorporated towns in Pulaski County may regularly talk to each other, there’s no set plan of coordination. Regularly fire departments have to pull in other towns to help put out fires, but county control is not reliable.
“As a fire chief of Somerset Fire Department I may not know what the capabilities are of a firefighter from Burnside or from Tateville or from Parker’s Mill or from Science Hill,” said Howard.
Continued Howard in his press release:
“The City of Somerset and Somerset Fire Department is growing rapidly. With this rapid growth comes the importance of all emergency service agencies to stay abreast with the cities challenges. These challenges include new growth, water supply locations, challenges concerning building construction and multi agency response.
“It is a team effort between us and the county. The future success of emergency services in Pulaski County must be a joint venture between us and our volunteer brothers.”
The most important thing, he said, was making sure that there’s a way to find what tasks personnel are able to perform, especially dangerous tasks that could get someone who doesn’t fit that task injured or worse.
In the training session, Howard spent a great deal of time on discussing second alarm operations. On most days, there are ten personnel on staff ready to jump in the vehicle when there’s a fire. If these ten people arrive at a fire that they realize they can’t manage on their own, they ring the second alarm which pulls in the off-duty personnel.
Howard said he’d been in regular communication with Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd. Science Hill Fire Chief Josh Whitis actually addressed the magistrates in the most recent Fiscal Court meeting to relay the issues the departments had faced in coordination.
“Manpower issues, especially during the daytime when most people are at work, has become a very consuming matter,” Whitis said in court. “I’ll say the vast majority of fire departments can no longer handle a structure fire on their own. They’re calling in mutual aid, [and] have automatic aid agreements.”
“[A paid department] is something that would benefit the entire county,” Whitis continued. “It is a safety aspect that we’re looking at here. It’s not here to take away from any volunteer fire departments. As a volunteer fire chief, I would love to see a staffed engine company respond automatically to help out.”
Somerset’s Special Response Team/HAZMAT (SRT) headed up by Doug Baker is another key aspect that was discussed in Chief Howard’s new training. SRT fulfills important roles in facilitating accurate communication with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). They, along with EMS, also provide help with rehab units.
Rehab units are important to helping firefighters recuperate after battling the blaze. They may take time to rest and rehydrate, but it’s also important to monitor their oxygen levels and heart rates. Smoke inhalation and suffocation are easy, even when hooked up to oxygen. Having people on scene to keep bodies functioning well are invaluable to safety and morale.
EOC, headed up by Don Franklin, deals with recourse allocation. Making sure equipment gets to the right people in a timely manner is invaluable.
Howard said he and his team have been training with 911 and Beverly Haynes in the communications center for weeks preceding Thursday’s training session.
“Dispatchers in the county, a lot of people don’t understand this, they are unsung heroes,” said Howard. “[People] only hear their voice, but they never, ever see them… you can not imagine the amount of stress.”
When one large emergency occurs in Pulaski County, there could be dozens of calls that all come in at once, and it takes know-how to handle that.
Essentially without SRT, EOC, and 911, Pulaski County Fire Departments would not function as efficiently as they do.
“It takes all of us,” said Howard.
Howard also addressed Emergency Management and Disaster Preparation. Tornadoes and floods have been sparse in the last few years, but this could change at any time. Because of this, Howard has also been working with Franklin of EOC on training and planning for dangerous weather events.
Fire personnel are still working on improvements and reassessments.
Chief Howard ended his press release with this: “I want to reassure the citizens that Somerset Fire Department is constantly working to improve planning, training and response to all citizens in Somerset and Pulaski County. These changes won’t happen overnight but we are constantly working towards meeting short term and long term goals for the city and county.”
