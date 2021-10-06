The Somerset Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a fire at Amon’s Bakery, but administrative officer Bengie Howard said the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived on scene.
Howard said there was a small grease fire in one of the restaurant’s friars in the kitchen. It was put out before SFD units got on scene, and firefighters mainly did “overhaul and cleanup” for the incident.
He said that he was unaware of any injuries, although Somerset-Pulaski County EMS was on scene as a precaution.
