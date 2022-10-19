While much of the media has long lost interest in the tragic flooding of Eastern Kentucky and the Tornadoes of Western Kentucky, Somerset First Untied Methodist Church plans to hold a silent art auction and a concert to raise money for recovery of people’s homes and public places. 100% of the funds will be donated to these causes.
Pastor Chris Basil (pronounced like Baz-ill) gave more information on the concert and showed great excitement for the three musical acts that will be performing.
Tommy Cate and the Gospel Hour Band play at Jarfly Brewing Company each month will open the show. Tommy Cate is a member of the church and Basil beamed with pride as he talked about him. Marlana VanHoose is a blind performer known for lovely renditions of the national anthem she sings at sporting events and will follow the Gospel Hour Band. Sarah Beth Terry will end the show, and is, according to Pastor Basil, “all sorts of incredible.” While the concerts goes on, a silent auction will take place with artwork that has Sheltowee Artisans Guild stamp of approval. Some of the art present was even produced with Guild members. The auction will get some help from Ford Brothers Auctioneers whom Basil adores.
This event is very important to Basil, and what he loves most about it is that it will, “go to people we know,” as Basil says.
“This isn’t some disaster on the other side of the world,” said Basil. “The recovery teams that it’s going to are run by people either volunteers or paid staff or clergy such as myself, and so there’s no administrative overhead… It goes straight to the people who need it. That perk I think is pretty exciting.”
A common refrain among people trying to provide for disaster relief victims is that the “relief” of food and water to hurting people only goes so far. Rebuilding the damage is what is most necessary in the months and years after.
“Short term relief is one thing,” said Basil. “When the flood waters recede, who’s there shoveling mud out of their houses?”
Basil said the he aims to target “long-term recovery” and help people build new homes and regain some semblance of normalcy following the storms.
Said Basil, “When you start to see trucks show up with lumber, you’re in recovery. It’s building lives back.”
Basil talked at length of the demand for jobs for those who’ve been hit by the flood, the need for housing, and the need for places to buy food and clothing.
The Somerset First United Methodist Church is proud to be affiliated with United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) where 100% of donations go to either a charitable project in need of funding or towards relief efforts. Basil says they have a reputation of “being in it for the long haul.” Methodists are a global denomination and have outposts all over the earth, and Basil feels this gives the church the unique position of being the “first responders” of religious relief work.
“Disaster can break out anywhere,” said Basil. “We’re right there. We have the relationships in the community to get relief and recovery where it needs to be. [UMCOR] tends to be the last to leave if they ever do. We wanted to do this in the spirit of that.”
The question remains, though: Why do this now? The floods of Eastern Kentucky and the tornadoes of Western Kentucky happened months ago. Basil lamented the lack of media coverage of the weather damage and felt that the news had moved on. Basil’s frustration pushed him to act.
“Florida’s had a hurricane. That’s where the news is, and by the time we do [the auction] this weekend, maybe the news is past that,” said Basil. “Well these are our friends. Our family. Our brothers and sisters and our state. We want them to know that we haven’t forgotten. We’re still here. We’re not going to leave because their lives are not back yet.”
Basil was hesitant to give a goal to reach for the event but estimated $20,000 so long as everything sells for what the items are worth. He called the auction a bit of gamble for raising money and was worried the people of Pulaski County may not care as much about recovery as they did about relief.
Basil expounded on the Bible chapter of Matthew 25 which has the quotation “I’m telling the solemn truth: Whenever you did one of these things to someone overlooked or ignored, that was me—you did it to me.”
Said Basil, “If love means anything, it means doing what you do without an agenda. Feed the hungry and clothe the naked. Not everything in scripture is supposed to be taken literally, but I’m pretty sure this one is.”
Added Basil, “If you can’t love someone without an agenda, you can’t call it love.”
The benefit will begin on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.
