At the final Fiscal Court meeting of 2021, two civic leaders were honored by court members as Pulaski County Colonels.
Elsa Brown and Victor Catalino were recognized for their efforts with the Somerset Foundation, a Christian ministry well known for food distribution and other efforts in the downtown area.
“They’re no strangers to the community,” Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said of Brown and Catalino. “…They give of themselves every day beyond measure. Nobody I’ve seen gives more to the community.”
The foundation has long provided food on holidays and other occasions but launched weekly distributions of groceries at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — serving some 300 families and stopping only once schools reopened.
“We noticed that the elderly had their grandchildren,” Brown explained. “We have a crisis here of drugs [with parents leaving children with grandparents]. The grandparents have fixed incomes, and they don’t have enough money to go around with food.”
Other local initiatives include an art studio and weekly summer camps for children; translation services for law enforcement, nursing homes and hospitals; and COVID vaccination drives. The foundation recently purchased property in Cedar Grove to establish housing for disabled men who are able to live independently.
Brown noted that a large focus of the foundation involves national and international work — taking water to Flint, Michigan; raising $20,000 for vaccinations in Africa; and most recently taking supplies to Mayfield. Their work has also been recognized in Romania, Guatemala and Mexico.
Catalino noted that he moved to Somerset in 1989 — where his life was changed “by the love of the people in this town.” Inspired to attend Bible college, Catalino has been dedicated to ministry ever since. The foundation got its start when he teamed up with Brown some 20 years ago.
Magistrate Mark Ranshaw thanked the two for their outreach. “I’m just glad that we have an organization locally that not only wants to help local citizens but Somerset reaches all over the world because of you,” he said.
Similar to the state title, the Pulaski County Colonel is the highest honor Fiscal Court bestows on local citizens.
