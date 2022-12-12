When is the same ol’ story still music to the ears of Somerset officials? When it’s the news that the city has once again achieved a clean financial audit.
Kevin Fisher, an accountant with RFH CPAs, told the council that the city had earned a fair, or “clean,” audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
What’s more, Fisher said the auditors had no findings, nor did they see any deficiencies in internal controls.
“We feel strongly the city did not have any internal control findings with this audit, which I think is something to be proud of,” Fisher said. “It is something I don’t get to say a lot, and haven’t said in a while. So, I think it’s something not to take for granted and you should be proud of.”
Somerset Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles thanked Fisher and the auditing staff for their report.
“I’m also very proud of my staff,” Broyles said. “I do believe this is seven years in a row with no findings and a clean audit report. So I am very, very proud of that.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck also thanked both the city’s accounting team and Fisher’s team for the audit, joking that he had condensed “a lot of months worth of work in 15 minutes.”
He added that council members would need some time to fully digest the more than 70 pages within the audit report, and that their lack of questions for Fisher during the Council meeting shouldn’t be interpreted as not being interested.
After the audit report, Broyles told the council and the community that his staff would be participating in a conference call Tuesday that would give them more information about the new utility tax rules that go into affect in January.
The Kentucky legislature passed a law that requires utility services to charge residents the 6% sales tax on services other than those for their primary residence.
Broyles said that after the call, his team should know more about how to enforce the new law and they would find a way of getting the correct information out to utility users, “probably in utility bills, as well as our social media and Facebook accounts, every way we can.”
