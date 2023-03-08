All drivers know that green means “go” — and for downtown Somerset, that will never be more true than at this weekend’s Shamrock Shuffle 5K.
The always-popular St. Patrick’s Day-themed run-walk event, now in its 11th year, is moving from Burnside to the streets of Somerset in 2023.
Held annually by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, the organization will literally host the Shamrock Shuffle this year, as it will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chamber’s East Mt. Vernon Street headquarters — already decked out in colorful St. Patrick’s colors with a lit-up clover.
“It’s pretty common after a decade of using the same race route to move the route and maybe change venues on a race, just to keep it fresh,” said Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue. “For us, where we have the largest traditional 5K in the Lake Cumberland area, we wanted to make sure that whatever we did was only going to advance and benefit the race.”
So far, so good. Clue reported last month that even at that time, the Shamrock Shuffle had more sponsors than ever. And the buzz has only grown since then.
“Registration is going better than it’s been in years,” said Clue. “I believe that good weather is probably on our side, which is very helpful, but I think the excitement about a change of venue, a new race route, being in downtown, I think that’s really helping a lot as well. It should be a lot of fun.”
As of early this week, about 550 people were pre-registered for the race, noted Clue. Good weather on Saturday could raise that number higher still.
The Shamrock Shuffle invites participants of all ages and skill levels to join in — to push themselves to their limits with speed or walk the course at their own individual pace.
Best of all, green is the theme — participants tend to dress up in fun St. Patrick’s Day-related costumes, from headwear to tutus to the occasional full-on emerald suit.
“It will be a real festival-like atmosphere,” said Clue. “That’s the one thing we really pride ourselves on, that not only is this a professionally chipped timed race, but we have a lot of fun with this race.
“There’s the costume contest, that Buffalo Wings & Rings always sponsors, and that brings out a completely different atmosphere, where everybody dresses up in St. Patrick’s Day-themed garb,” he added. “The Mole Hole is going to be hosting a huge afterparty, with food and drink specials themed around St. Patrick’s Day. We’re going to have Jarfly (Brewing Co.) and Tap on Main setting up a beer garden actually over at Thee Parsonage in the courtyard, so people can have a post-race drink if they’d like to. Just a lot of fun bells and whistles around this race.”
Getting area businesses involved is something the Chamber likes to do with the race; “If they can make some money that day, that’s tremendous,” said Clue. “We want those businesses to have good days.”
Clue acknowledged Griswold Holiday Lighting’s efforts in getting their own building ready for the occasion.
“If we’re going to be downtown, we want to be all in,” said Clue. “We thought that was a really fun thing to do. They’re a Chamber member, we wanted to support their business. ... It’s great to set the mood for the race.”
Clue praised the Somerset Police Department and Chief William Hunt for putting together a “fantastic” race route.
To see the route or to register for the race, visit online at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Burnside/ShamrockShuffle5K.
“We’re getting nothing but positive comments about the change in venue,” said Clue. “... There’s a lot of opportunities for us to create a fun atmosphere around the race.”
Fees for individuals to enter is currently $25 in advance; registration the day of the event costs $30.
There’s also a “Fastest Kid in Town” race before the main event at 9:30 a.m. for kids ages 12 and under. The fee to enter that race is $10.
Another feature is the “Pot of Gold Shamrock Hunt” sponsored by Walmart of Somerset. Small plastic green shamrocks will be placed throughout the course for participants to find. They can be returned to the “Walmart Redemption Tent” and exchanged for prizes, such as televisions and watches.
The course is a measured 5K race, and professional chip timing will be used to ensure race time accuracy.
Race participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, guaranteed for people who register before race day.
Plaques will be awarded to the overall top three runners for both men and women. The top finisher in each age group for both males and females will receive an awesome award medal. Age Overall race winners are removed from the age categories.
Age Groups are, for male and female: 10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70-and-up.
With any luck, it will be a Shamrock Shuffle to remember — and Clue believes that luck will shine on Somerset come March 11.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to have one of the larger races we’ve ever had,” said Clue.
