Hip-hip-hooray for Somerset High School's cheerleaders!
The independent city school's squad won a state title on Thursday in the 2021 KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) State Cheer Championships.
"They were ecstatic," said coach Elizabeth Bruner of the girls on the squad. "They were super excited (to win)."
It's not the first state title for Somerset's cheerleaders — they won in the Small Varsity division in 2011 and for the 2012-13 season — but this win was unique.
"You have to declare which division you're going to compete in," said Bruner — whether it's a "traditional" 2.5-minute routine, which is commonly what's seen during cheerleading competitions, or "Game Day," which are the kinds of things cheerleaders do on the sidelines at an actual sporting event — things like a band chant, a cheer, or a fight song.
This year, more teams than usual chose the "Game Day" option, so it was especially competitive. Bruner said normally only two are taken in that division from each region, but with so many signed up, there ended up being 23 overall at state this year.
The team was given their choice of divisions and chose "Game Day" because it was more inclusive. With the 2.5-minute routine, only 15 girls could compete; with Game Day, there can be 30 on the mat at a time. Somerset was able to have 26 girls take part in the competition that way.
"They thought they'd finish the year up with everybody competing," said Bruner.
The team did both options at Nationals last month as well, but for the state competition, they had to choose. Usually, they've gone the routine route, such as in their past two championships.
Normally, the national competition is earlier in the year, but this time, it was held in April. Somerset competed there, in Florida, then came back to Kentucky for the Region competition the next Saturday, and had State in May. Despite the back-to-back nature of the competitions, Bruner acknowledged that it might have helped the squad by keeping them on their toes.
The Game Day performance was judged on factors like how much spirit is shown and how natural the cheerleaders appear. It's a vigorous challenge that requires energy and perseverance.
"It's not like you stop (between elements)," said Bruner. "You're jumping up and down and performing the whole time."
The subjective nature of the judging meant the team couldn't take anything for granted, noted Bruner. While in some sports, an athlete might be benefited by going in with an "I know I'm going to win" mentality, that isn't the case here, meaning the win was especially appreciated by the team.
"You can do your best and they may not like your routine," said Bruner. "You can't expect anything."
The state-level competition took place at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky. Somerset's victory was announced on Thursday. The team won a trophy and plans to order championship rings as well.
"I'm so happy for them," said Bruner of her squad. "They've worked so hard. They've had to stop and start with COVID, but they never complained, they always persevered. It's the perfect ending for this team."
