Somerset is playing host this week to the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) and their training conference – a conference location especially suited to the association’s incoming president, Somerset Police Chief William Hunt.
This is the 50th anniversary for the conference, and this year’s outing sees police chiefs and sheriffs from across the state attend sessions at the Center for Rural Development.
Hunt, officially the association’s first vice-president until Wednesday’s election of officers, led off Tuesday’s opening ceremony by introducing Somerset Mayor Alan Keck to the attendees.
Hunt called Keck a rare person – “a politician who tells the truth,” – and said that when Keck took office he said one of his first priorities would be to support law enforcement and first responders.
Over the past three and a half years, Keck kept his word, according to Hunt, by growing the city’s budget for police, fire and EMS.
Keck, in return, paid tribute to Hunt, calling him “a lot more than just a police chief for me. … In many ways he’s been a mentor and a big brother. It really has been a privilege to get to serve alongside Chief.”
Keck told the attendees that Chief Hunt gives a lot for his community.
And the community has returned the favor. When there were cries across the United States to “defund the police,” Somerset “doubled-down” on its commitment and financial support to Hunt and the Somerset Police Department, Keck said.
“I’m a big believer that the number one responsibility of any chief executive is public safety,” Keck said. “We want to ensure that in Somerset we continue down that path. It’s often been said that strong schools build strong communities. You can’t have strong schools unless they’re safe.”
Also as part of the opening ceremonies, current KACP President Joseph Monroe announced that the association was providing donations to three agencies who have lost officers in the line of duty this year.
The Prestonsburg Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Calloway County Sheriff’s Department all received financial assistance to begin memorial projects for their fallen officers.
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash was killed in June after a suspect shot him with a gun he had concealed from officers who arrested him.
Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Capt. Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg police officer Jacob Chaffins were all killed in a mass shooting that also took place in June.
“These guys have gone through something that no chief or sheriff should have to,” Monroe said of the departments. “My thoughts and prayers are with you, your agencies and your team.”
KACP awarded its Police Chief of the Year award to Jeff Liles, chief of the Murray Police Department. Among the reasons for receiving the award was his actions during last December’s tornado outbreak, where Liles offered quick assistance and manpower to communities who were hard hit.
Liles has been in police service for 31 years, all of them at the Murray department. He has been chief for 12 years, making him the longest-serving chief in the department.
Liles gave credit to his wife, whom he said has stood beside him throughout his entire career.
He also talked about coming from a single-parent family, and how he was a first-generation college graduate.
He showed his love and appreciation to KACP, saying, “I’m so proud to be a part of a great organization like the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police. I’ve made a lot of life-long friends. ... I love each and every one of you all. God bless you, take care of one another, and I’ll see you all around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.