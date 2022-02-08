Somerset Independent Schools has announced the school calendar for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
The first day of school for students will be August 10. Teachers and staff will have a couple of work days before that – on August 8 and 9.
The last day of school for students will be May 23.
Fall Break is scheduled for October 3rd through the 7th, while Christmas Break will begin on December 19.
Students will return from Christmas Break on January 2.
Spring Break will be April 3rd through the 7th.
There are several Professional Development days throughout the calendar that are days off for students – November 7, November 23, February 20 and March 17.
Those last two dates could become possible make-up school days in the event of closings.
