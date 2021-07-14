Believe it or not, it’s already time for students and parents to think about going back to school – or, in the case of kindergarten students, going to class for the first time.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Somerset Independent Board of Education, board members officially scheduled Kindergarten Screening dates for the upcoming year.
Parents can bring their kindergarteners in on Tuesday, July 27 or Wednesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to the Hopkins Elementary School building on May Street.
Meanwhile, school registration for all grades, kindergarten through high school seniors, will take place July 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hopkins Elementary.
Meece Middle’s Jump Start program will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on August 3 at the middle school.
Hopkins Elementary’s Open House for all elementary students will be held August 9, with kindergarten through second grades being held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and third and fourth grades being held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The first day of school for all grades is August 11.
The start of this school year should look more traditional to those who are used to seeing students in classrooms rather than at home in front of computer screens.
Superintendent Kyle Lively stated, “The Governor and Kentucky Department of Education have rescinded the Healthy at School Guidance document requirements. Pending any new developments, we plan to offer students/staff the least restrictive and most traditional setting possible. At this time, masks and/or social distancing will not be required for the 2021-2022 school year within Somerset Schools. However, individuals will be allowed to wear masks if they personally choose to do so.”
He said those changes were tentative and could change if state government issues further guidance or mandates.
While the new school year gets underway, one of the district’s main construction projects is extremely close to finishing up.
The renovations of the Alumni and Aquatic Center, especially those of the pools, have been done for several months, and center visitors have been able to use the pools and equipment for quite some time.
Other improvements to the building included repairs to the roof and air conditioning system.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board members approved the final closeout form for the contractor. Lively said there is one final step – the approval of the Kentucky Department of Education on all the paperwork – and then the project will officially be completed.
“The renovations are complete,” Lively said, adding that he will be happy to see that project done.
He added that the district’s swim team was able to use the lap pool for practice this year, and some other clubs and teams have shown interest in using it.
