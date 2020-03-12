Superintendent Kyle Lively announced that Somerset Independent classes will be canceled from Monday, March 16 through Friday March 27.
Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days will begin Tuesday, March 17, and all parents and students are asked to pick up their NTI packets from their respective schools starting on that day.
Beginning this Saturday, all extracurricular activities are suspended through March 27.
More information will be available in the near future.
