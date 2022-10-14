The Somerset Independent School District has so far avoided the bus driver shortage that has plagued so many districts around the state.
During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, the announcement that the district is buying a new school bus prompted an after-meeting discussion on the state of its transportation department.
The new school bus will be a Thomas Built, with the district choosing that company due to the ability to get it serviced locally.
“It is a good purchase for us. We need another bus,” Superintendent Kyle Lively said. He said the district has been on a two-year rotation in terms of buying buses.
Both Lively and Transportation Director Tim Ham said that the district is currently fully staffed in terms of bus drivers and personnel.
“I have full capacity. I have two back-up drivers – substitutes – that are retired but pitch in,” Ham said. “No issues whatsoever. We’ve been very fortunate.”
Also, answering an inquiry after the meeting, Lively said that the district’s Alumni and Aquatic Center is being led by former Meece Middle principal Calvin Rollyson.
Board member Elaine Wilson added, “We’re real happy to have him.”
Lively added that he was pleased to see Rollyson return to a role in the district, and that he has so far done a fantastic job in leading the center.
Rollyson has taken over the position after the death of director Jeff Perkins last July.
