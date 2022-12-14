‘Tis the season … for audit reports, and the Somerset Independent School District is no different.
The district’s Board of Education had much to celebrate leading into the Christmas break, as they were given a clean audit for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The board heard from Matt Shackleford, senior audit manager with Cloyd and Associates CPAs. Shackleford told the school that they had received an unqualified, or “clean,” opinion.
“It’s the best opinion you can have. Overall, we have no issues and no items to bring up,” he said.
Furthermore, the district also got clean opinions on the other two reports the auditors had to conduct. The second report was on the district’s internal controls, and the third was for the district’s federal funding.
“Any institute that expends a certain amount of federal funds, we have to do even further audit testing,” Shackleford explained.
The auditor’s presentation was quick and to the point, eliciting applause from the group of administrators who were in the audience to listen to it.
Superintendent Kyle Lively thanked Finance Director Tracy McCrystal, the rest of the district’s accounting staff and everyone on the school level who handles money.
“Undergoing an audit annually is not an easy thing to do,” Lively said.
Also at the meeting, the board’s recognition portion held a special significance as a well-loved staff member was honored for embodying the November Character Word of Respect.
Coach Robbie Lucas, who recently passed away, was nominated as an example of someone displaying respect to others.
“He left a legacy of respect. I can’t think of a more fitting person to receive the award, to all the players he impacted over the years, [and] the students whose lives he changed in the classroom,” said Somerset High School principal Jeff Wesley. “He absolutely was respected and demonstrated respect to everyone who he touched with his life.”
Coach Lucas’ wife Nicole Lucas and daughter Mollie Lucas received the certificate on his behalf.
Lucas died on November 13 at the age of 50 after battling an illness. Among his many accomplishments, he led the SHS football team to its first KHSAA state title in 2019.
